Day Tripping: National Moofest Is Coming To Nearby Athens, Tennessee This June

MooFest, McMinn County’s beloved dairy festival, is scheduled for Saturday, June 7th.

Taking place from 10:00 a.m. until 5:00 p.m. in historic downtown Athens, Tennessee, the festival showcases several popular activities including the Maggie Strut, Athens Lions Club 16th annual MooRun at Eureka Trail, live entertainment on four stages, over 275 info, food and craft vendors as well as local shopping at downtown Athens businesses.

The festival also features AgAvenue at Market Park with interactive agricultural exhibits, Farm Bureau’s Agriculture in the Classroom mobile trailer, Mayfield’s sampling trailer and pop-up visitors center, live cows and milking demonstration by McMinn County 4-H and the Dairy Alliance and the Wheel of Agriculture and Trivia Tractor activities.

Other activities throughout the venue include life size dinosaurs and putt putt golf from East Tennessee Entertainment, Pendleton’s Playground carnival rides, bounce houses by Let’s Bounce Rental, The Little Country Farm petting zoo and pony rides, Let’s Read 20 Colorful Bus along with lots of children activities.

Kicking off the Courthouse Steps Stage on Madison Avenue will be Jim Brooks and his grandson Rafe Paul followed by Wilson Cross, Roscoe Morgan and Nina Ricci.

Featured on the Downtown Beauty Lounge Stage on White Street will be performances by music students of local bluegrass star Ronnie Raper followed by the Mr. & Miss MooFest Pageant sponsored by Wendy Wheeler.

Inspirations Dance & Gymnastics Studio will captivate you with three performances at the Lifestiles Stage on Madison Avenue.

The Market Pavilion Stage on Jackson Street offers a stellar lineup of Further Up The Road, JCreek Cloggers, Cole Sitzlar and the first performance of the 2025 Sounds of Summer series by Emi Sunshine.

MooFest is a production of Friendly City Festivals, a subsidiary of Willsonthropic, Inc., a 501(c)3 organization based in Athens that also produces Sounds of Summer and Pumpkintown.

For more information check out our website at www.friendlycityfestivals.com and Friendly City Festivals Facebook page.