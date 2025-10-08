Day Tripping: ShoalsFest Returns to Florence, Alabama After Two Year Hiatus

Created by six-time Grammy-winning singer-songwriter Jason Isbell and promoter Traci Thomas in 2019, ShoalsFest is a two-day music festival at McFarland Park in Florence, Alabama, right inside the Muscle Shoals region, happening this Saturday, October 11th, and Sunday, October 12th.

Take the scenic three-hour drive southwest of Chattanooga and discover one of the best live music festivals the South has to offer, not to mention the incredible culture, food, and soul of the Muscle Shoals area.

This year marks the fourth edition of the festival after a two-year hiatus, with the first event happening in 2019 and the last event happening in 2022, featuring headlining artists like Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats, Christone “Kingfish” Ingram, and Amanda Shires.

This year’s lineup includes performances from Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit, Waxahatchee, MJ Lenderman, Jackson Browne, and an “in the round” set with Jason Isbell, Patterson Hood, and Chris Tompkins.

The festival was initially created by Isbell to celebrate his connection to the Muscle Shoals area and the inspiration that he found in the rich tapestry of musical traditions in the city known for its culture and legendary recording studios like Muscle Shoals Sound and FAME Studios.

More often than not, the festival features both regional and national acts, with most of the acts leaning into the Americana, folk, and roots genres.

In addition to a variety of different vendors, food trucks, and local artisans at ShoalsFest, there is also a lot to explore around Florence, Alabama, such as the Frank Lloyd Wright-designed Rosenbaum House, which is the only Frank Lloyd Wright house in the entire state.

Before touring one of the world-renowned recording studios, be sure to walk around historic Downtown Florence, where one can taste ice cream from Alabama’s oldest ice cream parlor, Trowbridge’s Ice Cream & Sandwich Shop, or pop in to see some art at the Kennedy-Douglass Center for the Arts.

Whether you are looking for amazing live music, rich history, art, sweets, or great culture, Florence, Alabama, and ShoalsFest have you covered.

In a press release, creator Jason Isbell mentioned how thrilled he was to bring the two-day festival back to Florence, Alabama.

“We couldn’t be more excited to bring back ShoalsFest for 2025. The lineup is going to be incredible, and I love having the opportunity to play a hometown show and bring world-class artists to the Shoals.”

ShoalsFest