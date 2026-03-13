Day Tripping: Spring Festivals And Events In The Greater Smokies Region

As the days are getting brighter and longer with the onset of spring, travelers can look to the Greater Smokies Region of Blount County–the gateway to the nation’s most-visited national park–for events and adventures to experience Appalachian traditions, food, music, celebrations and more.

From the Smoky Mountain Bigfoot Festival, the Smoky Mountain Scottish Festival & Games, to outdoor races, music events and local food gatherings in Townsend and Maryville, the spring calendar provides plenty of reasons to plan a day trip or overnight visit to the Greater Smokies Region.

The weather in the Smokies can vary in the springtime, but most festivals take place rain or shine. Below is a list of upcoming spring events.

MARCH

Lucky Duck Poker Run

Details: This exciting event offers Jeep enthusiasts the chance to explore beautiful Townsend at their own pace, while supporting the Little River Watershed Association.When: March 14

Where: Cades Cove Outpost in Townsend, TN

Learn More: smokymountains.org/events/lucky-duck-poker-run/

The Pistol Ultra Run

Details: A spring kickoff for endurance athletes, featuring race distances from 10 miles to 100 miles and drawing ultrarunners from across the country.

When: March 14-15Where: Alcoa-Maryville, TN

Learn More: smokymountains.org/events/pistol-ultra-run/

Don McMillan Comedy

Details: Engineer-turned-comedian Don McMillian delivers a unique stand-up performance blending charts, graphs and observational humor.

When: March 20

Where: Clayton Performing Center for the Arts, Maryville, TN

Learn More: smokymountains.org/events/don-mcmillan-comedy/

APRIL

Picnic in the Park

Details: The City of Alcoa is hosting a new community gathering with free food, activities and family-friendly fun.

When: April 11

Where: Springbrook Park, Alcoa, TN

Learn More: smokymountains.org/events/picnic-in-the-park/

Spring Little River Railroad & Heritage Event

Details: Celebrate regional history and view exhibits preserving the legacy of the Little River Lumber Company and Railroad.

When: April 11-12

Where: Little River Railroad Museum, Townsend, TN

Learn More: smokymountains.org/events/little-river-railroad-days/

Bronco Super Celebration

Details: Since 2006, Townsend has been the running grounds for the world’s largest gathering of Bronco enthusiasts, featuring daily drives, awards, giveaways and four days of on-site activities.

When: April 15-18

Where: Townsend Event Center, Townsend, TN

Learn More: smokymountains.org/events/bronco-super-celebration-13287/

Spring Sprint 5K Road Race & 1-mile Fun Run

Details: Kicking off the Healthy Blount Triple Crown of Running, this road race in Alcoa offers 5K and 1-mile options, awards for top finishers and supports Special Olympics as well as youth recreation programs.

When: April 18

Where: Springbrook Park, Alcoa, TN

Learn More: smokymountains.org/events/spring-sprint-5k-road-race-1-mile-fun-run/

Sam Bush Returns to the Lawn

Details: Grammy-winning “Father of Newgrass” Sam Bush brings his legendary energy back to Dancing Bear Lodge for an evening of live music under the starts, with optional pre-show bistro dining.

When: April 23

Where: Dancing Bear Lodge & Appalachian Bistro, Townsend, TN

Learn More: smokymountains.org/events/sam-bush-returns-to-the-lawn/

Maryville Uncorked

Details: Downtown Maryville’s signature fundraising event features wine tastings from local and regional wineries, live music, VIP and general admission experiences, plus live and digital auctions supporting historic downtown preservation efforts.

When: April 23

Where: The Landmark and Downtown Maryville, Maryville, TN

Learn More: smokymountains.org/events/maryville-uncorked/

Watercolor in the Woods Retreat

Details: A serene spring art retreat at RT Lodge where guests of all skill levels create watercolor paintings during a guided class with local artist Chuck Finley amid the lodge’s woodland gardens.

When: April 24-25

Where: RT Lodge in Maryville, TN

Learn more: Watercolor in the Woods Retreat with C. Finley Art — RT LODGE

Smoky Mountain Fiber Fair

Details: Experience Appalachian craftsmanship with two days of fiber arts vendors, demonstrations, workshops and hands-on experiences; celebrating spinning, weaving and traditional textile skills.

When: April 24-25

Where: Great Smoky Mountains Heritage Center, Townsend, TN

Learn More: smokymountains.org/events/smoky-mountain-fiber-fair-13391/

Drift Boat Cowboys