Smokies 26 1.png

Day Tripping: Spring Festivals And Events In The Greater Smokies Region

by

Travel

As the days are getting brighter and longer with the onset of spring, travelers can look to the Greater Smokies Region of Blount County–the gateway to the nation’s most-visited national park–for events and adventures to experience Appalachian traditions, food, music, celebrations and more.

From the Smoky Mountain Bigfoot Festival, the Smoky Mountain Scottish Festival & Games, to outdoor races, music events and local food gatherings in Townsend and Maryville, the spring calendar provides plenty of reasons to plan a day trip or overnight visit to the Greater Smokies Region.

The weather in the Smokies can vary in the springtime, but most festivals take place rain or shine. Below is a list of upcoming spring events.

MARCH

Lucky Duck Poker Run

  • Details: This exciting event offers Jeep enthusiasts the chance to explore beautiful Townsend at their own pace, while supporting the Little River Watershed Association.When: March 14
  • Where: Cades Cove Outpost in Townsend, TN
  • Learn More: smokymountains.org/events/lucky-duck-poker-run/

The Pistol Ultra Run

  • Details: A spring kickoff for endurance athletes, featuring race distances from 10 miles to 100 miles and drawing ultrarunners from across the country.
  • When: March 14-15Where: Alcoa-Maryville, TN
  • Learn More: smokymountains.org/events/pistol-ultra-run/

Don McMillan Comedy

  • Details: Engineer-turned-comedian Don McMillian delivers a unique stand-up performance blending charts, graphs and observational humor.
  • When: March 20
  • Where: Clayton Performing Center for the Arts, Maryville, TN
  • Learn More: smokymountains.org/events/don-mcmillan-comedy/

APRIL

Picnic in the Park

Spring Little River Railroad & Heritage Event

Bronco Super Celebration

  • Details: Since 2006, Townsend has been the running grounds for the world’s largest gathering of Bronco enthusiasts, featuring daily drives, awards, giveaways and four days of on-site activities.
  • When: April 15-18
  • Where: Townsend Event Center, Townsend, TN
  • Learn More: smokymountains.org/events/bronco-super-celebration-13287/

Spring Sprint 5K Road Race & 1-mile Fun Run

  • Details: Kicking off the Healthy Blount Triple Crown of Running, this road race in Alcoa offers 5K and 1-mile options, awards for top finishers and supports Special Olympics as well as youth recreation programs.
  • When: April 18
  • Where: Springbrook Park, Alcoa, TN
  • Learn More: smokymountains.org/events/spring-sprint-5k-road-race-1-mile-fun-run/

Sam Bush Returns to the Lawn

  • Details: Grammy-winning “Father of Newgrass” Sam Bush brings his legendary energy back to Dancing Bear Lodge for an evening of live music under the starts, with optional pre-show bistro dining.
  • When: April 23
  • Where: Dancing Bear Lodge & Appalachian Bistro, Townsend, TN
  • Learn More: smokymountains.org/events/sam-bush-returns-to-the-lawn/

Maryville Uncorked

  • Details: Downtown Maryville’s signature fundraising event features wine tastings from local and regional wineries, live music, VIP and general admission experiences, plus live and digital auctions supporting historic downtown preservation efforts.
  • When: April 23
  • Where: The Landmark and Downtown Maryville, Maryville, TN
  • Learn More: smokymountains.org/events/maryville-uncorked/

Watercolor in the Woods Retreat

  • Details: A serene spring art retreat at RT Lodge where guests of all skill levels create watercolor paintings during a guided class with local artist Chuck Finley amid the lodge’s woodland gardens.
  • When: April 24-25
  • Where: RT Lodge in Maryville, TN
  • Learn more: Watercolor in the Woods Retreat with C. Finley Art — RT LODGE

Smoky Mountain Fiber Fair

  • Details: Experience Appalachian craftsmanship with two days of fiber arts vendors, demonstrations, workshops and hands-on experiences; celebrating spinning, weaving and traditional textile skills. 
  • When: April 24-25
  • Where: Great Smoky Mountains Heritage Center, Townsend, TN
  • Learn More: smokymountains.org/events/smoky-mountain-fiber-fair-13391/

Drift Boat Cowboys

  • Details: Blount County’s own Drift Boat Cowboys perform authentic country and western swing classics at Camp Little Arrow.
  • When: April 25
  • Where: Little Arrow Outdoor Resort, Townsend, TN
  • Learn More: smokymountains.org/events/drift-boat-cowboys/

MAY

Smoky Mountain Bigfoot Festival

  • Details: The 6th annual full-day celebration of Bigfoot folklore features live music, guest speakers, food trucks, vendors, and family-friendly fun with a Bigfoot-themed twist. This year’s event will be birthday-bash themed. 
  • When: May 2
  • Where: Townsend Event Center, Townsend, TN
  • Learn More: smokymountains.org/events/smoky-mountain-bigfoot-festival-13477/

Maryville Maker’s Market Spring Event

  • Details: A seasonal open-air market featuring local artisans, crafters and makers with handmade goods, food and community atmosphere for visitors to browse and shop.
  • When: May 2
  • Where: Maryville College, Maryville, TN
  • Learn More: smokymountains.org/events/maryville-makers-market/

Kids Take Over the Museum

  • Details: A day of hands-on Appalachian-history-inspired activities for young explorers featuring traditional crafts, demonstrations and interactive fun for all ages.
  • When: May 9
  • Where: Great Smoky Mountains Heritage Center, Townsend, TN
  • Learn More: smokymountains.org/events/kids-take-over-the-museum/

Go Topless in the Smokies

  • Details: A scenic Jeep and 4-wheel-drive convoy through the Smokies inviting drivers to “go topless” with their Jeeps for a fun, community-oriented ride and views of the mountains.
  • When: May 16
  • Where: Cades Cove Outpost, Townsend, TN
  • Learn More: smokymountains.org/events/go-topless-in-the-smokies/

Smoky Mountain Scottish Festival and Games

  • Details: A lively celebration of Scots-Irish heritage in Townsend featuring bagpipes, Highland games, dancing, clan traditions, vendors and cultural fun for all ages.
  • When: May 16-17
  • Where: Greater Smokies Event Grounds
  • Learn More: smokymountaingames.org/

Vietnam 1st & 8th Infantry Reunion

  • Details: Vietnam veterans from the 1st Battalion, 8th Infantry and associated recon companies gather in mid-May for a week of remembrance and public services honoring those who served and sacrificed during the Vietnam War.
  • When: May 17-21
  • Where: The Parkman, Townsend, TN
  • Learn More: smokymountains.org/events/vietnam-1st-8th-infantry-13395/

Smoky Mountain Nationals

  • Details: A large classic car and truck show bringing together automotive enthusiasts for vehicle displays, contests, live music and family-friendly activities celebrating vintage and custom rides.
  • When: May 28-30
  • Where: The Parkman, Townsend, TN
  • Learn More: smokymountains.org/events/smoky-mountain-nationals-13396/

JUNE

Duck Pond Fishing Derby For Kids

  • Details: A family-friendly fishing event where children (ages 3-15) cast lines, compete for prizes and enjoy outdoor fun at the community duck pond. Registration is required prior to the event.
  • When: June 6
  • Where: Alcoa Duck Pond, Alcoa, TN
  • Learn More: smokymountains.org/events/duck-pond-fishing-derby-for-kids/

Hops in the Hills Craft Beer Festival

  • Details: A late-spring (one week prior to the summer solstice) craft beer festival where attendees sample regional beers, enjoy live music, games and food.
  • When: June 13
  • Where: Maryville Greenway Amphitheater, Maryville, TN
  • Learn More: smokymountains.org/events/hops-in-the-hills/