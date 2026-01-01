Day Tripping: The Perfect Nature Escape Awaits You At Quail Run Farm

If you’re looking for a true escape, a place immersed in nature and animals, then you should be looking at a stay at Quail Run Farm.
The sprawling 150-acre farm features Black Angus cows, turkeys, hens, goats, ducks, bees and horses.
But it also offers incredible vistas as well as excellent overnight opportunities at their three tiny homes, spacious elevated cabins and recently converted grain silos turned into luxurious accommodations. The family’s A-Frame Farmhouse is also available for overnight stays or special events.
Quail Run Farm feels like staying in a remote location while still being only minutes from Ruby Falls, Rock City and all the downtown Chattanooga attractions. Driving down Birmingham Highway the city disappears. As you turn off the roadway and onto their gravel entrance, the natural beauty expands as the blue-sky helps to illuminate the exteriors of their newly developed silos.
Further down the road are the bee hives. The farm produces fresh honey sold on-site and the weekly farmer’s market in the city. To the right is an open field where the horses were frolicking and enjoying a cold brisk morning.
The farm is owned by Joe and Rachel Riley who bought the property in 2022. They employ a small staff and get more help from “WWOOFers,” (Worldwide Opportunities on Organic Farms) an organization that places volunteers at various farms around the world.
Operations Manager Melissa Shepherd was a WWOOFER volunteer when she first arrived at Quail Run Farm from her native England.
“My plan was to volunteer around different farms,” she said. “I have a background in sustainable agriculture and fitness. I was making a bit of a switch in my career, I started to travel, and someone told me about the WWOOF program. I was meant to be here for a month and then go travel elsewhere. But I've now been here two and a half years.”
Shepherd helps manage the business aspect of the farm. It’s a labor-intensive job but she wants people to see everything the farm can offer. It’s a relaxing retreat. It offers a chance for people to be one with the animals. It’s a place where people can come buy fresh meats, fresh honey and produce. It’s also a place for peacefulness, meditation and fitness.
Shepherd points to a large two-story barn. It’s where she starts her mornings offering fitness classes to the community.
“We have all your usual equipment,” she said. “Squat racks, dumbbells, kettlebells, things like that. And in an hour, 45 -minute session, depending on what the client wants, we can do an average normal personal training session, or we can really incorporate some farming activities like jumping over a bale of hay, tire flipping, log flipping, things like that. We like to keep it fun and keep people outside.”
As I sat in the outdoor communal space, I noticed the sauna facing the grazing area and the horses. Shepherd said they plan to host live music and other outdoor events here. She showed me the outdoor cooking area. They’ve recently partnered with fine dining and corporate chef, David Hussey, also a native of the UK, and his Steel Pioneer Cooking Classes.
“He uses the meat from the farm,” Shepherd said. “You will learn about the food, where it comes from and then you’ll learn about outdoor cooking and get to enjoy the meal afterwards.”
Next to the communal area are two of the three tiny homes and their on-site market. To the right the gravel driveway leads to the third tiny home, slightly bigger than the first two. Further down the road is a primitive camping area for people looking to prop up a tent.
A slew of Guineas went running across the road, clucking loudly, as we sat and talked about the farm. Shepherd said Quail Run Farm is a regenerative farm.
“In simple terms, it's very similar to organic, but we are not registered organic. Everything in the soil goes back to its own natural balance without using anything artificial on the grass. For example, grazing the cows, we rotationally graze the cows around the farm, and that has a system where it's going to help the soil regenerate,” she said.
"We have our meat birds and our turkeys and our laying hens that get moved along the pastures, and their poop is high in nitrogen. So that's fixing the soil. Different things, different practices we have on the farm are all done with a purpose to help bring the soil back to life, basically.”
All the meat, pork, poultry and turkey sold at their on-site market or farmer’s market were raised at the farm. Others were even born on the farm. Shepherd said the Riley’s have a spectacular vision for the farm.
“We want to attract the community. We really hope to turn this farm into a hub for the community. Bringing in Steel Pioneer Fire Cooking once a month. In February we plan to add a Saturday class so people can come with their family and friends. In the next couple of weeks, we'll be adding wellness centers by the silos and by the cabins we'll be adding cold plunge saunas so, guests can have their wellness fix as well. And we’ll be offering hot and cold therapy at the farm fitness.”
You're really connected with the animals, and I don't think there's any better way to relax than to be in fresh air with animals.
Shepherd said the cabins and the tiny homes have the view of the horse pasture. The silos have the view of the cattle when they're rotated around. “So, you're really connected with the animals, and I don't think there's any better way to relax than to be in fresh air with animals.”
You don’t have to stay overnight to tour the farm. Visitors can book a guided tour or do a self-guided tour. Visitors can feed the animals and see them up close. Guided tours are typically 60 to 90 minutes and are more immersive.
“You can go with your guide and collect your own eggs from the chicken coop,” Shepherd said. “You and feed the goats you can get a bit closer to the animals like the cattle.”
Booking a tour or an overnight stay at Quail Run Farm can be done online at www.quailrunfarmtn.com.
When booking overnight stays for the tiny homes, cabins and silos you will be redirected to their property management company, Timberroot Rustic Retreats
The onsite farmer’s market is open Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m. Saturday’s from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m. depending on other market plans, and Sundays from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m.
Quail Run Farm
- 1345 Birmingham Highway, Chattanooga, TN
- (423) 933-3123
- www.quailrunfarmtn.com