Day Tripping: The Perfect Nature Escape Awaits You At Quail Run Farm

If you’re looking for a true escape, a place immersed in nature and animals, then you should be looking at a stay at Quail Run Farm.

The sprawling 150-acre farm features Black Angus cows, turkeys, hens, goats, ducks, bees and horses.

But it also offers incredible vistas as well as excellent overnight opportunities at their three tiny homes, spacious elevated cabins and recently converted grain silos turned into luxurious accommodations. The family’s A-Frame Farmhouse is also available for overnight stays or special events.

Quail Run Farm feels like staying in a remote location while still being only minutes from Ruby Falls, Rock City and all the downtown Chattanooga attractions. Driving down Birmingham Highway the city disappears. As you turn off the roadway and onto their gravel entrance, the natural beauty expands as the blue-sky helps to illuminate the exteriors of their newly developed silos.

Further down the road are the bee hives. The farm produces fresh honey sold on-site and the weekly farmer’s market in the city. To the right is an open field where the horses were frolicking and enjoying a cold brisk morning.

The farm is owned by Joe and Rachel Riley who bought the property in 2022. They employ a small staff and get more help from “WWOOFers,” (Worldwide Opportunities on Organic Farms) an organization that places volunteers at various farms around the world.

Operations Manager Melissa Shepherd was a WWOOFER volunteer when she first arrived at Quail Run Farm from her native England.

“My plan was to volunteer around different farms,” she said. “I have a background in sustainable agriculture and fitness. I was making a bit of a switch in my career, I started to travel, and someone told me about the WWOOF program. I was meant to be here for a month and then go travel elsewhere. But I've now been here two and a half years.”

Shepherd helps manage the business aspect of the farm. It’s a labor-intensive job but she wants people to see everything the farm can offer. It’s a relaxing retreat. It offers a chance for people to be one with the animals. It’s a place where people can come buy fresh meats, fresh honey and produce. It’s also a place for peacefulness, meditation and fitness.

Shepherd points to a large two-story barn. It’s where she starts her mornings offering fitness classes to the community.

“We have all your usual equipment,” she said. “Squat racks, dumbbells, kettlebells, things like that. And in an hour, 45 -minute session, depending on what the client wants, we can do an average normal personal training session, or we can really incorporate some farming activities like jumping over a bale of hay, tire flipping, log flipping, things like that. We like to keep it fun and keep people outside.”

As I sat in the outdoor communal space, I noticed the sauna facing the grazing area and the horses. Shepherd said they plan to host live music and other outdoor events here. She showed me the outdoor cooking area. They’ve recently partnered with fine dining and corporate chef, David Hussey, also a native of the UK, and his Steel Pioneer Cooking Classes.

“He uses the meat from the farm,” Shepherd said. “You will learn about the food, where it comes from and then you’ll learn about outdoor cooking and get to enjoy the meal afterwards.”

Next to the communal area are two of the three tiny homes and their on-site market. To the right the gravel driveway leads to the third tiny home, slightly bigger than the first two. Further down the road is a primitive camping area for people looking to prop up a tent.