Day Tripping To Amelia Island On Florida’s Scenic Northeast Atlantic Coast

Just shy of a seven-hour drive southeast from Chattanooga is the quaint, serene, and blissful ocean oasis that is Amelia Island, nestled in Nassau County in the lovely town of Fernandina Beach, directly situated on the northeast of Florida’s Atlantic coast.

Amelia Island in May is not only stunningly beautiful and peaceful, but it is also full of friendly locals, a historic Fort Clinch State Park, sea turtles, a lighthouse, amazing coffee, and some of the best, more decently priced seafood I’ve had in decades.

There is no shortage of things to do, and as soon as I touched down in Amelia Island after the drive, I could smell the salty ocean air and feel the nostalgia taking over. All the beach trips over my lifetime came back to the surface, and an ocean of memories flooded my mind, drifting back to my early childhood and even my awkward teenage years.

Moving around my entire life made me feel like I didn’t always have a place to call home; however, the beach was that place for me, and for so many others.

It’s a place to unwind, unplug, and gather as many memories as you do seashells. I couldn’t wait to walk down to the beach and explore. When I arrived at my Coral Sands vacation rental on the north end of the island near Fort Clinch State Park, I was blown away by the ocean views and the proximity to the beach, so I did what I always do when I first arrive: I immediately unpacked and headed straight for the shoreline.

As I flung on the two-dollar and fifty-cent flip-flops I salvaged at Walmart on the drive down and trekked through the winding sandy path from my vacation property, I could start to smell the ocean air and feel the wind in the small amount of hair I have.

I immediately noticed that there was the perfect number of people on the beach. It was mostly private, with roughly fifty to sixty people on the north end of the island near my rental in late May across a stretch of two miles, with mostly families and some older adults.

The weather was perfect my entire stay, sunny with highs of mid-eighties and lows of mid-seventies, without a cloud in the sky, and an infinite amount of seaweed, which was washed up on the beach by the shoreline, making beautiful art when brought back to the sea, forming what looks like a myriad of winter trees and their branches. I also saw one stunningly beautiful jellyfish on shore, and got to witness a sea turtle's path to the sea and their protected nests.

The beach was an absolute paradise the entire stay; full of warm, white sand, and perfectly cool, relatively calm ocean waters to jump in and do karate kicks to the waves as they passed by.

A coastal gem, Amelia Island’s beaches offer up roughly 13 miles of sandy shoreline, with an impressive array of restaurants, from upscale dining to smaller seafood shacks like Sandbar, located right on the beach. In some cases, folks can walk right up with no shirt and sandals and still get amazing virgin piña coladas and blackened boom boom shrimp, which hit the spot. The beach is also dog-friendly and has no strict rules on when dogs can be on the beach, which is a huge plus for us pet lovers.

I ended up staying for five days, and while it is impossible to recap every experience, restaurant, and adventure I went on, I thought of a few to highlight to show that there is so much more to the beautiful barrier island than the ocean alone, even though that was the true highlight of the trip for me.