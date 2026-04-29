Day Tripping To North Carolina's Beech Mountain Mile High Kite Festival

North Carolina's Beech Mountain is primarily known for its winter activities, but in fact it’s a year-round destination.

In recent years Beech Mountain has welcomed the start of summer by hosting a truly unique event: the Mile High Kite Festival, which this year will be held during Memorial Day weekend on Saturday May 23.

Best of all this event is free for the public.

At an elevation of 5,506 feet, the town's altitude makes it possible to fly kites more than a mile above sea level. Beech Mountain is recognized as the Highest Town in Eastern America.

The Mile High Kite Festival transforms the mountain into a sea of floating colors with whimsical kites soaring against a mountain backdrop. Consistent mountain winds make for ideal flying conditions, while the cool summer temperatures create a refreshing escape from the heat.

The first 300 children (ages 12 and under) receive a free kite to decorate and fly (while supplies last). Additionally, recognized kite clubs from North Carolina and Virginia will showcase advanced flying techniques and massive, intricate kite designs.

Beech Mountain Kite Field is the meadow located behind the Famous Brick Oven Pizzeria, 402 Beech Mountain Parkway. The meadow features local craft and food vendors, as well as live music. In addition to the pizzeria the tentative lineup of food vendors includes Ambrosia Greek Café, Big Bite Concessions, Claudia Y Los 4 Mariachis, Diggy Donuts and Tiki Grill.

Plan your stay and take a mini-vacation Memorial Day Weekend by enjoying the Mile High Kite Festival and then exploring the many hiking trails and biking trails on Beech Mountain the following day.

In the summer the temperature at Beech Mountain rarely goes above 80 degrees. The ski slopes are converted to downhill mountain biking trails, complete with lift access.

Beech Mountain is in the middle of the Blue Ridge Mountains, meaning there are many things to see and do nearby.

Use Beech Mountain as a basecamp and make sure to enjoy the Mile High Kite Festival. If hiking and biking aren’t your cup of tea, go on a thrilling whitewater rafting trip. Or explore Grandfather Mountain. Or visit wineries and drive along the scenic Blue Ridge Parkway.

Remember it may be summer, but Beech Mountain weather is unpredictable; dressing in layers and wearing sunscreen is highly recommended. Bring a chair or blanket to sit on the grass while watching the kite displays.

Limited parking is available near the meadow; some nearby lodging options like the Pinnacle Inn are within walking distance.

Beech Mountain Mile High Kite Festival