Day Tripping To The Annual Smoky Mountain Scottish Festival And Games

Tennessee’s oldest festival celebrating Scots-Irish culture and impact is set for the third weekend of May, with families, friends and the community invited to attend the annual Smoky Mountain Scottish Festival and Games.

The festival will be held the weekend of May 16-17 at the Greater Smokies Event Grounds adjacent to the Blount Partnership Townsend Visitor’s Center, 7930 E. Lamar Alexander Pkwy in Townsend, TN.

New this year, the ScotDance USA Southeast Regional Highland Dance Championships will be taking place at the festival. The premier event will showcase some of the finest talent in the country as dancers compete for the honor of representing the Southeast at the ScotDance USA National Championships.

The SMSFG honors the Scots-Irish settler roots of East Tennessee while celebrating Scottish cultural traditions such as Pipe & Drum competitions, Highland games, storytelling, Highland dancing, authentic food and more.

“For many, the festival is a homecoming - a gathering that feels like a reunion of clans and families,” Keith Austin, sponsor and marketing chairperson of the SMSFG, said. “But it’s also a celebration for everyone. Beyond ancestry, it’s a shared

celebration of the Scots-Irish legacy woven into East Tennessee’s story. We honor Scotland’s enduring imprint on our region and offer a living taste of the culture. This resonates with people each year, whether you know your tartan or are simply discovering the connection, and it invites people to experience a heritage that, in many ways, connects us all.”

Events include:

Axe throwing

Beer Tent

Children’s activities

Ceremonies

Clan challenge

Heavy athletics

Highland dancing & The ScotDance USA Southeast Regional Highland Dance Championships competition

Music and entertainment

Piping and drumming competition

Sheep herding demonstrations

Whiskey tasting

On-site parking costs $10 per car, and space will be limited. The parking fee supports the Townsend Volunteer Fire Department. The official entrance gate for on-site parking is east of the Blount Partnership Townsend Visitor’s Center off of US 321.

Ticket prices range from $15 to $35 for single-day or weekend passes to $175 for VIP tickets and can be found at the link here. There are multiple packages and day passes to choose from in the ticketing menu.

The two-day festival and games event runs from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday, May 16 and Sunday, May 17, 2026.

More information is available at www.smokymountaingames.org.