Delta Expands Its New York LaGuardia Airport Service With Seasonal Saturday Flights

The Chattanooga Airport is pleased to announce that Delta Air Lines is expanding its nonstop service to New York’s LaGuardia Airport with the addition of seasonal Saturday flights from June 7 through August 30.

This new Saturday option complements Delta’s existing Sunday through Friday service, offering more flexibility for travelers heading to and from New York City during the summer months.

On Saturdays, flights depart Chattanooga at 7:00 a.m. and arrive at LaGuardia at 9:12 a.m. The return flight will leave LaGuardia at 10:55 a.m. and arrive back in Chattanooga at 1:17 p.m. Delta’s current Sunday through Friday schedule remains unchanged.

“We are excited that Delta continues to expand its service at the Chattanooga Airport, including even greater connectivity to New York,” said April Cameron, President and CEO of Chattanooga Airport. “Delta has been a valued and longstanding partner of our airport, and we sincerely appreciate their continued confidence in our city and region.”

For more information or to book a flight, visit FlyCHA.com or Delta.com.