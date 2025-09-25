Day Tipping: Enjoy Fall Colors, An Iconic General Store, And The Wooly Worm Festival

Hurricane Helene damaged a lot of foliage across western North Carolina. However, this year the fall colors are making a grand return. Rediscover Autumn in Eastern America’s highest town, at 5,506 feet - Beech Mountain.

One of the most popular scenic fall drives is the famed Blue Ridge Parkway. Those wanting to do more than stretch their legs and get in an active mountain getaway should stop at the exit located at Milepost 305.1, 308.9 to experience Beech Mountain.

Here, colorful fall foliage stretches as far as the eye can see, and the crisp mountain air invites visitors to hike, bike, and breathe in the missed season last year. Beyond the trails, Beech is a gateway to classic fall fun.

Minutes away in nearby Banner Elk the annual Woolly Worm Festival is set for Oct. 18-19. The woolly worm (also spelled “wooly worm”) is a caterpillar or the larvae of the Isabella tiger moth. In some parts of the world, it is believed that the severity of the winter can be predicted by the intensity of the black on the Isabella tiger moth’s larvae (caterpillar).

In the American Northeast, it is believed that if the woolly worm has more brown on its body than black, it will be a fair winter. If the woolly worm has more black than brown, the winter will be harsh. The 48th Annual Woolly Worm Festival is hosted by the Avery County Chamber of Commerce and Banner Elk Kiwanis. The festival features woolly worm races, craft and food vendors, live entertainment, children’s activities, and so much more.

For Halloween the town of Beech Mountain puts on a Trunk of Treat at the Buckeye Recreation Center and on Oct. 4 they’re hosting the Fall Flannel Festival which includes games, activities, apple cider and hayrides. They also have a Trail of Lights, where glowing pumpkins and eerie shadows bring the mountain to life.

Step back in time with a visit to Fred’s General Mercantile Store. Back in the day every small town or village had a general store that served as the center of the community. Fred’s General Mercantile still offers a variety of goods for just about any need you may have. Fred’s is open 365 days a year. They are a store devoted to their town and devoted to serving the needs of visitors, skiers, snowboarders, summer folks and locals alike.

Beech Mountain offers a variety of lodging options for groups of all sizes. Condos, chalets, private homes, quaint inns & lodges, with many budget friendly options. There is so much to see and do in Beech Mountain.

Hiking: Beech visitors can enjoy hikes with views of wildlife, waterfalls, picturesque lakes, and panoramas showcasing the breathtaking beauty of the Blue Ridge Mountains in Western North Carolina.

Biking: Adventure junkies will delight in the area’s mountain and road biking that offer cyclists a range from beginner to advanced options. For a faster and more intense thrill ride, visitors can try the seven miles of cross-country trails in the Emerald Outback.

Fishing: Lake Coffey on Beech Mountain is open for fishing. Fishing licenses are required for anyone over the age of 16 and are available for purchase on Beech Mountain at Fred’s General Mercantile Store, which also has fishing equipment and bait for sale.

Birding: The Buckeye Lake Recreation Area is a hot spot for these twittering winged animals, with approximately 127 bird species available for viewing and often offer guided hikes.

Outdoor Sports: As if Hiking, Fishing, Kayaking and Birding weren’t enough, The Buckeye Recreation Center offers visitors tennis, volleyball, indoor and outdoor pickleball courts, and basketball courts.

Mountaineer Adventure Tower: This 3-story rope course offers a fun climbing experience with a thrilling 25-foot slide.

Playgrounds: Three unique area playgrounds offer children a chance to release energy while fostering creativity. Fireman’s Park Playground, located next to a real fire station, features themed equipment that lets kids play pretend fireman. Buckeye Playground has a wonderland of ropes swings, ladders, huge logs and slides for “monkeying around,” and the Bark Park Playground features swings, slides and a climbing fort.

Bark Park: This dedicated dog park unleashes the fun for furry family members with two play areas for large and small dogs, a watering station, tables and benches.

Visitors can enjoy the color of fall at Beech Mountain. Visit www.beechmtn.com