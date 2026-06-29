Exploring America's Largest Underground Lake At The Lost Sea

As July approaches fast and the sweltering heat of summer begins to rear its head, the idea of being in an underground cavern where the temperature is at a constant 58 degrees Fahrenheit year-round starts to sound like the perfect respite.

That’s when I remembered my colleagues telling me about a destination for both an enthralling cave adventure and an escape from the ever-increasing heat: The Lost Sea.

The Lost Sea is just an hour's drive from the Scenic City, and it is an extremely popular, natural attraction that is home to America’s largest underground lake, buried deep within the historic Craighead Caverns in Sweetwater, Tennessee.

So, I packed two water bottles, booked a tour at The Lost Sea, blasted the AC in my very old and trusty Buick LaCrosse, and decided to make the scenic drive to Sweetwater, Tennessee, for a day trip at The Lost Sea.

I decided to bring my mother along for the ride this time, as she had been wanting to see the caverns for years, and we both wanted to face our fears of being underground. Turns out there was nothing to fear, and going underground at The Lost Sea is a truly magical, historic, and beautiful experience.

Upon arrival, and right off the highway, there was a large sign at the road turning into the destination that read, “The Lost Sea, Welcome," in warm colors. Parking is free, and I noticed plenty of available spots when we arrived, but I could see it filling up quickly. Be sure to get there early for your tour, too, about thirty minutes prior, so you can explore the entire Lost Sea village they have set up for guests.

The wooden village is packed with little quaint shops, such as their beautiful glassblowing gallery, the Sweetwater General Store, an ice cream bar, their famous gem washing station, and even a nature trail that takes you through a cove hardwood forest; all great things to explore before or after heading into the main entrance and embarking on your one-hour and fifteen-minute guided tour.

It is highly recommended that folks purchase tickets in advance and arrive at the newly renovated entrance at least fifteen minutes before the scheduled tour time to get their tickets in order and settle in. Once inside the entrance, there is a fun gift shop on your right, bathrooms on your left, and a giant yellow tunnel directly in front of you leading to The Lost Sea.

The tour started at the exact minute it was scheduled, with there being another group fifteen minutes in front of us and fifteen minutes behind us. Our tour guide, Thomas, began with some light jokes and then had us follow him down the yellow tunnel toward the cold, mysterious darkness, and so the Lost Sea adventure began.

We started down a steep paved walkway before making our way onto a more slippery and uneven red-clay path, meandering further and further down past incredible rare formations and perfectly cool temperatures, with the entire tour trek being a three-quarters-mile round trip. I wore a light jacket and pants, and the weather was perfect for me.

Thomas, our tour guide, would occasionally stop to tell us fascinating history about the many stalagmites, stalactites, and the stunning, extremely rare crystal anthodites that line the chambers of the caves. The cave itself was discovered in 1905 by a thirteen-year-old boy, Ben Sands, who wiggled his way in through tiny openings, eventually throwing mud balls in every direction and hearing a large splash each time.

Some of the other stories Thomas shared involved detailing how the Cherokee people used the caves centuries ago, and others showcased how soldiers mined saltpeter in the cave for gunpowder during the Civil War. There was also a massive prehistoric Pleistocene jaguar that roamed the caves tens of thousands of years ago, leaving its footprints behind.