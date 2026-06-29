Exploring America's Largest Underground Lake At The Lost Sea

As July approaches fast and the sweltering heat of summer begins to rear its head, the idea of being in an underground cavern where the temperature is at a constant 58 degrees Fahrenheit year-round starts to sound like the perfect respite.
That’s when I remembered my colleagues telling me about a destination for both an enthralling cave adventure and an escape from the ever-increasing heat: The Lost Sea.
The Lost Sea is just an hour's drive from the Scenic City, and it is an extremely popular, natural attraction that is home to America’s largest underground lake, buried deep within the historic Craighead Caverns in Sweetwater, Tennessee.
So, I packed two water bottles, booked a tour at The Lost Sea, blasted the AC in my very old and trusty Buick LaCrosse, and decided to make the scenic drive to Sweetwater, Tennessee, for a day trip at The Lost Sea.
I decided to bring my mother along for the ride this time, as she had been wanting to see the caverns for years, and we both wanted to face our fears of being underground. Turns out there was nothing to fear, and going underground at The Lost Sea is a truly magical, historic, and beautiful experience.
Upon arrival, and right off the highway, there was a large sign at the road turning into the destination that read, “The Lost Sea, Welcome," in warm colors. Parking is free, and I noticed plenty of available spots when we arrived, but I could see it filling up quickly. Be sure to get there early for your tour, too, about thirty minutes prior, so you can explore the entire Lost Sea village they have set up for guests.
The wooden village is packed with little quaint shops, such as their beautiful glassblowing gallery, the Sweetwater General Store, an ice cream bar, their famous gem washing station, and even a nature trail that takes you through a cove hardwood forest; all great things to explore before or after heading into the main entrance and embarking on your one-hour and fifteen-minute guided tour.
It is highly recommended that folks purchase tickets in advance and arrive at the newly renovated entrance at least fifteen minutes before the scheduled tour time to get their tickets in order and settle in. Once inside the entrance, there is a fun gift shop on your right, bathrooms on your left, and a giant yellow tunnel directly in front of you leading to The Lost Sea.
The tour started at the exact minute it was scheduled, with there being another group fifteen minutes in front of us and fifteen minutes behind us. Our tour guide, Thomas, began with some light jokes and then had us follow him down the yellow tunnel toward the cold, mysterious darkness, and so the Lost Sea adventure began.
We started down a steep paved walkway before making our way onto a more slippery and uneven red-clay path, meandering further and further down past incredible rare formations and perfectly cool temperatures, with the entire tour trek being a three-quarters-mile round trip. I wore a light jacket and pants, and the weather was perfect for me.
Thomas, our tour guide, would occasionally stop to tell us fascinating history about the many stalagmites, stalactites, and the stunning, extremely rare crystal anthodites that line the chambers of the caves. The cave itself was discovered in 1905 by a thirteen-year-old boy, Ben Sands, who wiggled his way in through tiny openings, eventually throwing mud balls in every direction and hearing a large splash each time.
Some of the other stories Thomas shared involved detailing how the Cherokee people used the caves centuries ago, and others showcased how soldiers mined saltpeter in the cave for gunpowder during the Civil War. There was also a massive prehistoric Pleistocene jaguar that roamed the caves tens of thousands of years ago, leaving its footprints behind.
At one point, Thomas turned all the lights out in the cave, and that level of darkness is not something I think I have ever experienced in my life. There were fun, often quirky names for different cave formations, and, as we continued to make our way down to our boat ride across the underground lake, you could feel the anticipation building.
When we arrived at our boat ride, we could finally take in the expansiveness and sheer beauty of the underground lake and its crystal-clear waters. We split into two groups, and all hopped on the boat for a quick circle around the front of the lake. We were told about and witnessed a few of the rainbow trout that have lived in the Lost Sea for decades, as well as its history, learning that it is 80 feet deep in certain places, maintaining a constant temperature of 56 degrees Fahrenheit.
There were tons of what our guide called “soda-straw stalagmites" covering the top of the cave walls, with one, Bessy, notoriously known for “kissing” guests with water if they are lucky. As we made our way around the lake, it was difficult not to be taken aback by how beautiful it was, and the hardest part was the lengthy climb from the boat and back up to the surface, where the sweltering heat was waiting for us.
The trek back to the top made the walk down feel effortless, but it was well worth the hike and getting your daily steps in. Once we made our way back to the surface, our guide was there to say thank you to each tour member, and we made our way into the gift shop to buy a fancy Lost Sea mug and the proverbial bumper sticker. While the cooler temps were missed, seeing the sun after being in the dark for so long was nice, and we got a chance to head over to the Lost Sea Village for some ice cream.
I also got a chance to hear from the general manager of The Lost Sea, Lisa McClung, who discussed what people who have never been to The Lost Sea can expect.
“From the very beginning, there is a bit of mystery about what lies ahead of you on the tour. You walk through the caverns for a half mile before entering the lake room. I love to watch people’s faces when they first see the lake. They look at it like they just can’t believe it. I think because it is so unique. Not every cave can say they have America’s largest underground lake. Also, the fact that people get to take a boat ride underground is just a very unique experience.”
McClung went on to detail what her vision is for The Lost Sea in the years to come, mentioning that they aim to continue preserving the cave while adding more things outside of the cave for visitors to enjoy.
“The Lost Sea is a precious commodity, and we are focused on preserving the cave as best that we can. We want people to experience the cave and enjoy it while being careful not to damage or disrupt things inside. I think many things will be added outside of the cave to give our visitors more to do. This way, when people come to visit, they can spend even more time with us.”
A trip to The Lost Sea is the perfect way to spend a hot summer day in the months to come for Chattanoogans. Only a short drive from the Scenic City, the Lost Sea is home to some of the most captivating geology, history, and beautiful cave formations I’ve ever seen, not to mention America’s largest underground lake, which is crystal clear and teeming with beautiful rainbow trout.
Grab a friend, go solo, heck, even take your mom; just make sure you book your tickets in advance to one of the most scenic and awe-inspiring underground adventures in America, let alone the Southeast, The Lost Sea.
The Lost Sea
- Open Daily. 9 a.m.-6 p.m. 423-337-6616.
- The Lost Sea. 140 Lost Sea Road. Sweetwater, TN.
- Adult: $29.95. Child: $18.95 (ages 4-12). Senior $28.95.
- thelostsea.com