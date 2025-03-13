Hamilton County Leads The State In Tourism And Hotel Room Sales Growth

Hamilton County led Tennessee in hotel room sales growth with a 0.9% year-over-year increase, outpacing both state and national trends, according to Chattanooga Tourism Co. in a report to the Hamilton County Commission, highlighting tourism’s impact on the local economy.

“Every dollar spent by a visitor in Hamilton County is a dollar directly invested in our local economy,” said Barry White, CEO of Chattanooga Tourism Co. “Chattanooga’s tourism growth speaks volumes about its appeal, our community partnerships, and the welcoming spirit of our people.”

With nearly 450 new hotel rooms opening in 2025, Chattanooga’s growing lodging market underscores the county’s rising demand as a premier travel destination.

Tourism remains a driving force for economic growth, supporting over 30,000 local jobs and generating more than $70 million in local tax revenue—saving each Hamilton County household approximately $1,205 annually.

According to the latest data, Chattanooga welcomed 10.7 million visitors, with over 77% of visitor spending taking place in local businesses like restaurants, attractions, and shops —demonstrating tourism’s far-reaching economic benefits beyond lodging.

Chattanooga’s reputation as an events destination continues to grow, driving millions in economic impact. Last year, the Chattanooga Tourism Co. serviced 253 events, drawing over 299K attendees and generating $183.9 million in economic impact.

From national sporting events to major conventions, these gatherings bring significant revenue to the region while reinforcing Chattanooga’s status as a premier destination for both leisure and business travelers.

The report also highlights Chattanooga’s continued success in the travel industry, including national media recognition, strong hotel performance, and a record-breaking 9.1 million website visits—a 12% increase over the previous year.

The full 2024 Annual Report is now available online.