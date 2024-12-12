Hit The Slopes At Beech Mountain For A Holiday Road Trippin' Adventure

If you’re ready for winter snow activities, Beech Mountain is now ready to receive visitors after cleaning up and fixing the damages from Hurricane Helene in late September.
Beech Mountain is a budget-friendly, winter haven for adventurers of every age and skill level. Easily accessible from most major cities in the South, Beech Mountain is more affordable than other ski resort towns yet offers visitors the same unforgettable sports options with less crowds and budget-friendly pricing.
At Beech Mountain Resort, guests can take advantage of a perfect home base within the Town of Beech Mountain to enjoy exciting winter sports and activities without the high price tags. As the highest ski area in Eastern America, with 17 slopes on 98 skiable acres, there is something for beginners to the most experienced riders at Beech Mountain Resort.
Guests can gently cruise the snowy slopes of the tubing runs or soar down the mountain on novice, intermediate and advanced trails for skiing and snowboarding. Those new to skiing and snowboarding need not worry since the Resort offers day camps for ages 3-14 and an extensive Ski & Ride School. Experienced skiers and snowboarders will ensure that students master more advanced techniques, or simply learn how to ski and snowboard safely for the first time.
Tubing
For an activity the entire family can enjoy, the Beech Mountain Resort offers snow tubing at their state-of-the-art tubing park adjacent to the Resort Village, located between parking lots two and three. There usually are 6-8 lanes in operation. The runs themselves stretch to 750 feet in length, including long runoffs to provide maximum enjoyment. A new conveyor lift quickly transports tubers back to the top.
Within the Resort Village, guests can also shop for apparel and souvenirs, grab a cup of coffee, or chow down on classic American fare offered by the Brewing Co. Taproom & Grill and The Lodge.
The town also offers plenty of unique excursions that are free.
Sledding
Weather permitting, from late November (or early December) through early March, the Beech Mountain Youth Sledding Hill provides free fun for children 12 and under. The Sledding Hill is centrally located in town behind Brick Oven Pizzeria from 9:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. every day and select holidays.
Those looking to slide down the mountain are encouraged to bring their own plastic sleds or rent or purchase a sled from one of three stores conveniently located within walking distance of the hill. For safety and supervision, parents can ride with smaller children.
Winter Hiking
Winter hiking in Beech Mountain offers a magical experience as the landscape transforms into a serene, snowy wonderland. Trails wind through frosty woodlands and open to views of snow-capped peaks and valleys blanketed in white, creating a picturesque backdrop.
The crisp air and quiet of the season make for a refreshing escape, and with the right gear, hikers can enjoy the beauty of frost-laden trees and icy streams. Winter also often means fewer people on the trails, giving hikers a more tranquil and immersive experience in nature.
Trails range from easy paths suitable for beginners to challenging routes for seasoned adventurers, making it an ideal winter destination for all levels of outdoor enthusiasts.
Affordable Accommodations
There are lodging options for groups of all sizes. Condos, chalets, and private homes, quaint inns and lodges, with some even priced as low as $200 a night. After a wonderful day exploring the area, guests can re-group by a crackling fire.
Beech Mountain Chalet Rentals is a year-round, resort property with suites as well as one and two-bedroom condominiums. All are complete with full kitchens, cozy living rooms, fireplaces, cable TV, and telephone (some with washer/dryer). Amenities include an indoor heated pool, two indoor hot tubs, steam room, dry sauna, exercise room, recreation area (including ping pong, pool table, electronic games, and more).
Dream Mountain Realty & Rentals offers a variety of lodging selections with choices ranging from economy to luxury accommodations on Beech Mountain, with more than 50 properties available and pet-friendly options too.
Perfect for ski season with proximity to the slopes, VCI Rentals/4 Seasons at Beech offers a variety of vacation rentals to please even the most discerning renter offering several vacation options ranging from cozy cabins and chalets up to three-bedroom condos and larger vacation homes. For a cozier lodge style stay, 4 Seasons at Beech specializes in studios and one-bedroom suites accommodating four to six guests per unit and features a spacious lobby with a stone fireplace, gaming tables and seating areas, with an onsite restaurant.
With a large inventory of rental properties from cozy cabins to slopeside homes, to luxury retreats at the very top of Beech Mountain, guests can find the perfect home away from home with the veteran owned Carolina Stays.
Reasonably Priced Restaurant Options
Beech Mountain provides a wide array of cuisine choices. With dining options ranging from barbecue to pizza, grilled cuisine to Mexican fare in town, many of Beech Mountain’s restaurants include outdoor and indoor seating options, live music on designated days, extensive menus that cater to even the pickiest of eaters, quick service and unbeatable ambiance shared amongst locals and visitors.
A favorite spot for visitors to head after a day of fun on the mountain is Beech Mountain Brewing Co., one of the only US breweries owned and operated by a ski area, for a sip or tasting of the Brewery’s beers on tap. Resort guests can chill out at the Beech Mountain Resort’s one-of-a-kind facility, 5506’, Skybar. Skiers can indulge in a variety of the venue’s delicious snack and drink options while perched atop the slopes, overlooking massive views into five states at once.
A day of adventure calls for a hearty meal afterwards and Famous Brick Oven Pizzeria will not disappoint. The menu features pasta, sandwiches, hoagies, High Risers, salads, ice cream, fudge, homemade chocolates, beers from all over the world, and a full bar. As fun as it is delicious, the restaurant also offers an arcade, mini-golf, and outdoor fire pits.
Beech Mountain is the ultimate destination for a low-cost mountain getaway this winter where you won’t break the bank and can still enjoy all the same amenities and adventure as you can in more expensive ski towns.
For more information on this North Carolina gem, visit: www.beechmtn.com
Editor’s note: Most major roads into the High Country are traversable, with some experiencing partial closures while repairs are made. Please be patient and allow for longer travel time and avoid backroads. The main roads within the Town of Beech Mountain are open to travel, while some secondary roads remain under repair. Please drive cautiously and obey any posted road signs. Check the NC Department of Transportation map at DriveNC.gov for road conditions and updates prior to making travel plans.