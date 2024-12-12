Hit The Slopes At Beech Mountain For A Holiday Road Trippin' Adventure

If you’re ready for winter snow activities, Beech Mountain is now ready to receive visitors after cleaning up and fixing the damages from Hurricane Helene in late September.

Beech Mountain is a budget-friendly, winter haven for adventurers of every age and skill level. Easily accessible from most major cities in the South, Beech Mountain is more affordable than other ski resort towns yet offers visitors the same unforgettable sports options with less crowds and budget-friendly pricing.

At Beech Mountain Resort, guests can take advantage of a perfect home base within the Town of Beech Mountain to enjoy exciting winter sports and activities without the high price tags. As the highest ski area in Eastern America, with 17 slopes on 98 skiable acres, there is something for beginners to the most experienced riders at Beech Mountain Resort.

Guests can gently cruise the snowy slopes of the tubing runs or soar down the mountain on novice, intermediate and advanced trails for skiing and snowboarding. Those new to skiing and snowboarding need not worry since the Resort offers day camps for ages 3-14 and an extensive Ski & Ride School. Experienced skiers and snowboarders will ensure that students master more advanced techniques, or simply learn how to ski and snowboard safely for the first time.

Tubing

For an activity the entire family can enjoy, the Beech Mountain Resort offers snow tubing at their state-of-the-art tubing park adjacent to the Resort Village, located between parking lots two and three. There usually are 6-8 lanes in operation. The runs themselves stretch to 750 feet in length, including long runoffs to provide maximum enjoyment. A new conveyor lift quickly transports tubers back to the top.

Within the Resort Village, guests can also shop for apparel and souvenirs, grab a cup of coffee, or chow down on classic American fare offered by the Brewing Co. Taproom & Grill and The Lodge.

The town also offers plenty of unique excursions that are free.

Sledding

Weather permitting, from late November (or early December) through early March, the Beech Mountain Youth Sledding Hill provides free fun for children 12 and under. The Sledding Hill is centrally located in town behind Brick Oven Pizzeria from 9:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. every day and select holidays.

Those looking to slide down the mountain are encouraged to bring their own plastic sleds or rent or purchase a sled from one of three stores conveniently located within walking distance of the hill. For safety and supervision, parents can ride with smaller children.

Winter Hiking

Winter hiking in Beech Mountain offers a magical experience as the landscape transforms into a serene, snowy wonderland. Trails wind through frosty woodlands and open to views of snow-capped peaks and valleys blanketed in white, creating a picturesque backdrop.

The crisp air and quiet of the season make for a refreshing escape, and with the right gear, hikers can enjoy the beauty of frost-laden trees and icy streams. Winter also often means fewer people on the trails, giving hikers a more tranquil and immersive experience in nature.

Trails range from easy paths suitable for beginners to challenging routes for seasoned adventurers, making it an ideal winter destination for all levels of outdoor enthusiasts.

Affordable Accommodations

There are lodging options for groups of all sizes. Condos, chalets, and private homes, quaint inns and lodges, with some even priced as low as $200 a night. After a wonderful day exploring the area, guests can re-group by a crackling fire.

Beech Mountain Chalet Rentals is a year-round, resort property with suites as well as one and two-bedroom condominiums. All are complete with full kitchens, cozy living rooms, fireplaces, cable TV, and telephone (some with washer/dryer). Amenities include an indoor heated pool, two indoor hot tubs, steam room, dry sauna, exercise room, recreation area (including ping pong, pool table, electronic games, and more).