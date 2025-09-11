Hutton Hotel Offers A True Backstage Pass To Music City And Americanafest

If you’re planning a trip to Nashville for the 25th Annual AmericanaFest this weekend, consider staying at Hutton Hotel.

AmericanaFest is an annual, multi-day music festival and conference held in Nashville, Tennessee, that celebrates American roots music. The Hutton Hotel offers one of the most immersive, artist-forward music programs in the country - a true backstage pass to Music City.

At the heart of it is Analog, the hotel’s intimate live music venue with a rotating lineup of buzzworthy artists and surprise performances. Analog is where industry insiders and music-loving guests experience unforgettable nights.

During AmericanaFest Analog will feature standout performances from artists including Brandi Waller-Pace, Summer Dean, The Band Loula, Kyshona, Chuck Prophet, and more, with shows running now through Saturday Sept. 13. With Analog’s warm, listening room feel, it’s a rare chance to experience AmericanaFest in an elevated yet up-close setting.

The hotel is also offering a special AmericanaFest Room & Festival Pass package that includes stylish accommodations and two Silver Passes, giving guests access to conference events, priority access to nightly showcases, RSVP opportunities for special gatherings, and first access at the Americana Honors & Awards.

The Hutton Hotel is located just five minutes away from the Ryman Auditorium, home of the Americana Honors & Awards, the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum, City Winery, and more. The Hutton Hotel brings to life the creative energy that flows throughout the magnetic city. Pulsing with its own dynamic vibe and a bold new modern look and feel, Nashville’s original boutique hotel will inspire you to dream big.

The Hutton Hotel offers an experience that goes deeper than the stage, the hotel has an array of other music-centric amenities and offerings for guests and musicians alike to explore including:

In-room Fender guitars and recording gear invite guests to play and create right from their suite.

Jam out in-room with Marshall Action III Bluetooth speakers or a record player with curated, hand-selected vinyl.

Two Writer’s Rooms conceptualized by Dierks Bentley and Ryan Tedder, boasting full-scale songwriting and demo capabilities on-property for artists looking to get creative in a new space in the Music City.

Custom Songwriting packages through Songfinch allows guests to collaborate with real Nashville songwriters to create songs for milestone moments.

Hutton Hotel is a pet-friendly destination, and they roll out the welcome mat to four-legged guests with their Paws-itively Perfect Program. They even have amenities, such as water and food bowls, welcome treats, and a Hutton leash and toy from Crossroad Pets—their local nonprofit partner.

Located on the ground floor of the Hutton Hotel, Evelyn’s is a love letter to classic Americana — nostalgic recipes expressed in unique, modern ways – exceptional fine dinging.

An on-site fitness room is accessible 24 hours a day and comes equipped with Precor ellipticals, True Fitness treadmills, Paramount strength training equipment, TRX machines, kettlebells, and more.

The beauty of the hotel combined with great shopping, dining, and music, make this a prime location to come together for meetings, weddings, and momentous occasions. With more than 20,000 square feet of flexible event spaces, including their signature Analog music venue and the spectacular Vista Ballroom, Hutton Hotel is the place to celebrate milestones with those who matter most.

For artists, it’s a seamless retreat. For guests, it’s a backstage pass to Nashville’s soul. To learn more about Hutton Hotel visit: www.huttonhotel.com

To learn more about AmericanaFest in Nashville visit: americanamusic.org/americanafest/

About Americana Music Foundation

Established in 2020 by the Americana Music Association, the Americana Music Foundation aims to preserve the beloved art form known today as Americana music. Based in Nashville, Tennessee, with a global vision, our Foundation serves as the charitable and educational resource through partnerships with cultural and educational institutions, including those with New York University, Salt Lick Incubator, the Smithsonian National Museum of American History, the National Museum of African American Music, the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum and the Grammy Museum.

The Foundation’s mission is to educate current and future generations on the music that’s resonated with us and soundtracked our lives as an indelible piece of our culture. To continue the growth of the Americana genre, which includes the rich threads of country, folk, blues, soul, bluegrass, gospel and rock in our tapestry, we strive to accomplish this through educational programs and live events with some great music, of course.