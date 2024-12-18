Tellus Science Museum Interactive Exhibit Explores The Power Of Nature

Fury: The Power of Nature is a new exhibit at the Tellus Science Museum in Cartersville, Ga. The exhibit opened Dec. 7 and will run through January 4, 2026.

Curatorial Coordinator, Rebecca Melsheimer said various objects from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) Marine Debris Program, NOAA Heritage, and the Uncharted Supply Company were brought in so people can learn about the different types of natural disasters.

The exhibit is housed in the Vault located in the Weinman Mineral Gallery. That area of the museum houses gems and jeweled objects, archaeological artifacts, Southeastern and international minerals, and architectural stones.

Melsheimer said hosting the exhibit in that section of the museum was a good fit, since many locations where you mine for minerals have volcanic activity and earthquakes.

Volcanoes host deposits of many metals, including copper, gold, silver, lead, zinc, aluminum, and nickel. During an earthquake, water under high pressure in fault zones can suddenly vaporize, releasing minerals like gold and silicate minerals.

Melsheimer explained that tsunamis are caused by a sudden shift in the ocean floor and could also be caused by volcanic eruptions and earthquakes.

The exhibit features several interactive displays allowing visitors to get hands-on experience with the natural forces that threaten life, property, and livelihood.

Tellus Science Museum Marketing Associate Lauren Rhodes said the exhibit is extremely relevant, specifically as it relates to the recent uptick of hurricanes in the area and harsh weather throughout the country.

“We had a crazy hurricane season this year,” she said. “This exhibit feels very timely with all of this going on.”

There is a TV monitor in the mineral gallery that registers earthquakes across the country. Rhodes said the day they began installing the Fury exhibit one of the museum employees watched in real time when the TV registered the seismic activity from the earthquake which hit California the first week of December. The earthquake was measured at 7.0 and activated a tsunami warning for the area.

During a tour of the exhibit, the monitor showed several seismic activities happening in Alaska. Rhodes and Melsheimer said earthquakes in Alaska are practically a daily occurrence.

The immersive and interactive exhibit is suited for all ages.

Guests can create a tornado, manufacture an earthquake, and feel the power of hurricane-force winds at the interactive displays.

“I personally am passionate about families enjoying our museum not just children not just adults but a family experience,” said Marketing Director Shelly Humble. “And to me, Rebecca did a really good job of having interactives for each of those major weather events. She has the tornado simulator where you can see the little tornado spinning up. We have the hurricane simulator that you can go into and feel those winds on you. And then she has this tsunami simulator, and the earthquake shake table. To have those tangible items, those interactives that people can touch and see. It was very important to me and because she was the architect of this exhibit, I was very thankful that she did that.”

Melsheimer said she hopes the exhibit will help people understand weather events and put a plan in place to be ready for them.

“We want people to be prepared,” Melsheimer said.

Cartersville is affectionately known as Museum City. Tellus Science Museum is a program of Georgia Museums, Inc. which also includes Booth Western Art Museum, Savoy Automobile Museum, and Bartow History Museum. All within the city limits and just a few miles from each other.

“Tellus opened officially in 2009,” Rhodes said. “Prior to that, it was the Weinman Mineral Museum. “It was a museum dedicated to the mining industry we had here.”