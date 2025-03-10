It's The Perfect Time To Make Your Dream Vacation Getaway A Reality

Do you dream of traveling, but you’re not sure where to go? Or where to stay? Would you know if you need a passport or visa for your travel destination?

Imagine taking a trip to Bora, Bora. Or picture yourself dipping your toes in the clear ocean waters in Fiji. Live a life of luxury aboard an all-inclusive cruise around the Caribbean Islands

Tia Hamilton is a Travel Advisor who can make you travel dreams come true. Her company, JNJZ Travelers, can help you book the perfect get-away. Tia loves exploring the world. Fresh off a cruise to the Bahamas, Tia is already booking her next trip to Puerto Rico and has already been to Cozumel and the Yucatan Peninsula.

“I didn't even want to come back,” she said about her cruise to the Bahamas.

As a Travel Advisor Tia can do all the research based on what you’d like to experience and create an itinerary specific to your wishes.

Traveling is something Tia enjoys. A friend, who noticed her passion for travel, talked to her about becoming a Travel Advisor. Tia admits she was a bit skeptical at first and afraid to step out of her comfort zone.

But after her most recent trips and another little nod from her friend, Tia said she is thankful she took the leap and opened JNJZ Travelers.

Tia named the company after her grandchildren Jacob, Nevaeh, Jayla and Zyaire. The business is dedicated to her father.

“I started my business the day my dad passed,” she said. “I didn't even know he had passed. I started my business that morning. He passed that afternoon. So, I was already in the making of my business. And then on my way to work, my aunt called and told me he had passed away. So, I was like, okay, so this is something that's kind of dedicated to him.”

Tia provides one-stop-shop when it comes to travel services.

“I can book your cruise,” she said. “I can book your airline. I can book your hotel, your all-inclusive resort, wherever. I can book international; I can book state-to-state, Tennessee, Alabama, wherever you want to go.”

Tia said there are several places you can travel to which don’t require a passport, but if your travel destination requires specific documentation, like a passport or visa, she can assist you in getting those. She can help with travel insurance, finding the best restaurants at your destination, looking for the fanciest hotels and doing so while providing affordable pricing options and packages.

If you prefer to book your own flight and travel, Tia said it can be easily done on her website as well. If you’re someone who likes to travel a lot, Tia can also help you become a Travel Advisor.

“It’s extra financial freedom,” she said. “Extra money from commissions and it has a lot of perks for us as well. Who doesn't want to get paid and travel?

Whether you’re looking to book a weekend trip to Colorado or a glorious stay at a resort in Hawaii, your first decision should be reaching out to Tia and let her expertise guide you for a vacation of a lifetime.

JNJZ Travelers