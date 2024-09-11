Local Tourism Generated $1.7 Billion In Travel Spending Last Year

Newly released data from Tourism Economics and the Tennessee Department of Tourist Development reveals that Hamilton County generated $1,732,526,000 in visitor spending in 2023, marking a 6.36% increase from the previous year.

“Hamilton County’s continued growth in tourism highlights the incredible efforts of our community and its dedication to remaining a premier destination,” said Barry White, Chattanooga Tourism Co. President and CEO.

“The success we’re experiencing not only boosts our local economy but also strengthens our businesses and supports essential community initiatives. As we celebrate this achievement, we remain dedicated to furthering our efforts to attract visitors and showcase the exceptional experiences that make Hamilton County a special place to live and visit.”

The 2023 Economic Impact on Travel Report offers a comprehensive analysis of spending and visitation patterns from both domestic and international travelers. It also includes an interactive online dashboard, providing the latest state and county information.

“Tennessee tourism is soaring, leading to benefits to Tennesseans,” said Mark Ezell, Commissioner of the Tennessee Department of Tourist Development. “Thanks to our destination marketing organizations across the state, in addition to our leisure and hospitality businesses in this amazing accomplishment. The record growth is a testament to the strength, resilience, determination and efforts of our people and the work of our industry in bringing visitors to enjoy why Tennessee Sounds Perfect.”

By The Numbers:

Hamilton County ranked #5 among the 95 counties in Tennessee.

Visitor spending in Hamilton County generated $179,372,400 in state and local tax revenue.

If it were not for state and local taxes generated by tourism, each Hamilton County household would pay $1,205 more in state and local taxes.

Visitor spending directly supported 12,770 jobs in Hamilton County.

In 2023, Tennessee tourism generated a record $30.6 billion in direct visitor spending and welcomed 144 million visitors to the state. This influx of tourism also contributed $3.2 billion in direct state and local tax revenues.