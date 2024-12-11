Looking For A Warm Winter Vacation Destination? Time To Head Way Down South

Are you dreading the cold winter days coming our way? Are you looking to make like a snowbird and head south?

If you do head south, then head all the way south to the Florida Keys!

Honestly, this stretch of land, surrounded by the aquamarine-colored ocean is really the only thing I miss about living in Florida other than my family still living in the state. I’m due for another visit. I loved going there each weekend with my parents and later by myself as an adult. I miss hitting all the food places offering the best seafood and I miss living on island time.

Here are a few places I miss about the Florida Keys.

John Pennekamp Coral Reef State Park

Key Largo is where I learned how to snorkel and swim around the Christ under the sea statue at John Pennekamp Coral Reef State Park. This is the country’s first undersea state park. You can take a glass bottom boat tour of the statute. Activities include boating, kayaking, canoeing, nature trails and fishing in designated areas. The park also has two small beach areas for swimming and snorkeling. RV and primitive camping spots are available in the park.

Book or plan your visit here: https://www.floridastateparks.org/parks-and-trails/john-pennekamp-coral-reef-state-park

The Tiki Bar at the Three Waters Resort & Marina

Back in the day everyone knew this place as the Holiday Isle Tiki Bar. Most Floridians still call it that despite the new ownership and renovations. This is where the Rum Runner cocktail was invented in 1969. This tiki bar is still a great place to sit out by the ocean, grab some great food and cocktails, listen to live music and enjoy time with your friends. This is also where you can find world-class fishing charters and spend the day catching your own food.

Rain Barrel Village and MoradaWay Arts and Cultural District

Islamorada is the hub of several artist villages, great restaurants and museums. You must stop and get your photo taken with Betsy the Giant Lobster situated at the entrance of Rain Barrel Village. The Rain Barrel’s open-air complex is a collection of specialty shops, galleries and boutiques offering a variety of local art, handmade crafts, custom jewelry, fashionable resort wear, and unique souvenirs. The MoradaWay Arts and Cultural District is an area of local artists creating masterful pieces of art for the community and for sale.

Read more about the Rain Barrel here: https://rainbarrelvillage.com/

Learn about the Arts District here: https://www.moradaway.org/

Green Turtle Inn / Robbie’s / Whale Harbor / No Name Pub

It was here in Islamorada where I had my first taste of turtle soup at Sid & Roxie’s Green Turtle Inn, an iconic eatery that’s been serving great food and vibes since 1947. They still offer their famous turtle chowder. In 2004, the olde building and cannery were demolished but a new building, with the same footprint, was built and continues to serve up the best seafood, steaks and more. The restaurant was featured on Food Network’s Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives. Because of this, I recommend you make reservations.

Learn more here: https://www.greenturtleinn.com/

My favorite place to dine in Islamorada was at the Whale Harbor Seafood Buffet restaurant. For $20 I was able to shovel as many oysters, shrimp, fish, crabs and seafood soup in my mouth until I was in a food induced coma. The restaurant is still there although the buffet is $40 per person. This place has been around for a century, rebuilt after many hurricanes. It looks much different now than when I used to frequent it years ago. But the seafood is as fresh as you can get.