Make Vacationing Easier: Book Now, Travel Later, Plan Accordingly

Tia Hamilton is a Travel Advisor who can make you travel dreams come true. Her company, JNJZ Travelers, can help you book the perfect get-away.

She’s long had a passion for seeing the world, especially via cruise ships. She said now is the perfect time to book your cruise for the 2026 and 2027 travel seasons and take advantage of huge promotional discounts.

“Right now, promotions can earn you huge savings on Carnival Cruise lines,” she said. “They’re offering discounts on cabins, and you can also earn $25-$50 in cabin bucks which you can use on the cruise for anything you want.”

Tia said Norwegian Cruise Lines and Royal Caribbean Cruises are also offering promotional pricing. “Royal Caribbean, of course, is the one that's a little pricier,” she said. “But these are great promotional discounts on seven-day cruises, making it a great deal.”

Tia said booking ahead saves money, but people should also plan for last-minute changes or disruptions.

“You never know what might happen in the future,” she said. “That’s why I encourage everyone to get travel insurance. Everyone has car insurance, and you have life insurance, health insurance, why not get travel insurance. It’s just as important. Look at what just happened in Jamaica. That is a top destination stop for cruise ships, and the hurricane destroyed the island."

Hamilton coninued, "People who had a cruised booked for Jamaica who did not have travel insurance won’t get their money back. Imagine paying for that trip and due to something out of anyone’s control, it gets canceled and you lose your money. That's why I emphasize purchasing travel insurance. And we’ll review all the fine print with our clients, so they understand the circumstances and the terms and what amount they will receive as a refund for a canceled trip. There are circumstances where you will not get all your money back, but getting some of your money back is better than getting nothing.”

Tia said she prefers cruises because they tend to be cheaper than other travel excursions and everything is included in the price of the fair. “When you cruise everything is included,” she said. “Your food, your cabin, your destination stops. If you fly to Italy, you need to buy the airplane tickets, hotel, and food when you get there.”

She added people should book according to the weather as well. “The worst part of the hurricane season in the Caribbean is October until the end of November,” she said. “People often ask me why I book most of my personal cruises in February and I tell them, because it’s a safe time to travel to those destinations. If someone books a cruise in the heart of hurricane season, I definitely advise them to get travel insurance.”

She said cruises to Jamaica will likely be on hold for the foreseeable future.

If you need to book a flight, Tia can assist you. She said the most important thing about airline travel these days is the long lines and waiting times due to the smaller number of staff working during the government shut down.

“Everybody loves a good road trip, but I prefer a flight to get there faster,” she said. “Pack your patience, be courteous, arrive early, bring your snacks and some water and have your passport or Real ID ready because the lines are long these days. Not everyone has their Real ID and that might hold up a line.”

If you don’t have a Real ID or passport you’ll need to provide your birth certificate, social security card, and your driver’s license to the Transportation Security Administration worker (TSA).