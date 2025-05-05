More Tennesseans Plan To Take A Summer Vacation Than Last Year

As temperatures rise, so does the desire to travel.

A new survey from AAA reveals that 56% of Tennesseans plan to take a trip this summer. That’s up from 49% last year, highlighting a continued upward trend in travel intentions.

This enthusiasm for travel aligns perfectly with National Travel and Tourism Week (May 4-10), a time to recognize the positive impact travel has on the economy, communities, and personal well-being.

"Despite economic uncertainties, Americans still prioritize vacations as an essential part of life,” said Debbie Haas, Vice President of Travel for AAA. “Whether it’s a relaxing beach escape, an adventurous road trip or a cruise, people view summer travel as a vital way to invest in their well-being and create lasting memories."

Summer Travel Outlook

According to the survey, over one-third (34%) of Tennesseans plan to take more vacations this summer, while over two-in-five (43%) plan to take about the same number as last year. However, nearly two-in-four (23%) will take fewer trips, with over half (51%) citing personal financial concerns and 35% worried about the economy as primary reasons.

Taking Advantage of Economic Uncertainty

With some travel providers, including cruise lines, offering discounts that weren’t previously available, travelers have a unique opportunity to make the most of their budgets.

"Now is the time to plan wisely,” Haas continued. “Many providers that don’t usually offer discounts are finding ways to make travel more affordable. Working with a travel agent provides even more value by securing and bundling deals, navigating restrictions, and ensuring the best experience possible."

Summer Vacations Tennesseans are Taking

54% - Beach Destination

35% - City/Major Metro Destination

29% - Theme Park

25% - National/State Park

Peak Travel Months & Planning Trends

June and July are set to be the peak months for summer vacations among Tennesseans, with 48% opting to travel in June and 47% in July.

“June and July dominate summer travel because they offer predictable weather, school breaks, and peak vacation demand,” Haas said.

Planning ahead is key. Only 43% typically finalize their summer trips by the end of April. With nearly three-in-five (57%) waiting until May or later to finalize plans, experts advise booking early.

"The best vacation value is secured by planning ahead,” said Haas. “Booking early ensures travelers get the ideal combination of price, availability, and choice. Waiting too long could mean missing out on preferred destinations, accommodations or deals."

Domestic vs. International Travel & The Role of Travel Insurance

This summer, 64% of travelers will stay within the continental U.S., while 10% plan trips to Europe and 12% will visit the Caribbean.

Despite the risks associated with unexpected cancellations, medical emergencies, or airline disruptions, only 30% of travelers plan to purchase travel insurance. The top reasons Tennesseans would opt for travel insurance include international travel (46%), trip cancellations (44%), and expensive trips (41%).

"Travel insurance protects you, your wallet, and your vacation plans. It’s the safety net that allows you to relax, enjoy your trip, and have trusted resources to navigate any hiccups," said Haas. “We recommend working with a Travel Advisor, who can help you find the right policy to fit your needs.”

As summer approaches, travelers are encouraged to secure their bookings early, take advantage of market trends, and prioritize their travel protection to ensure a seamless getaway.

For more travel insights and expert advice, visit AAA.com/Travel.