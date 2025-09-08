North Alabama Airfest Returns To Pryor Field With High-Flying Excitement

The skies over North Alabama will roar with excitement this fall as the North Alabama Airfest returns to Pryor Field Regional Airport this weekend, September 13th and 14th.

Gates open at 11:00 a.m. and close at 6:00 p.m. each day, promising high-flying thrills and family-friendly fun for aviation enthusiasts of all ages.

Presented by Titan Aviation Fuels and hosted by the Pryor Field Airport Authority, this two-day event will feature a packed lineup of aerial performances, historic aircraft, interactive exhibits, and ground attractions.

Air Show Lineup

Attendees can expect jaw-dropping performances from:

Army Golden Knights parachute team

F-35 (Red Tails)

Fighterjets, Inc.

Flagship Detroit Foundation

Ghost Writer Airshows

John Scherff Airshows

Mini Jet Airshows

Big Papa Aviation

Northern Stars Aeroteam

Skip Stewart Airshows

Titan Aerobatic Team

Warbird Thom

Featured aircraft include the F-35 Lightning II, C-45, DC-3, mini jets, MIG-17, and T6.Additional static displays and aircraft will be announced soon.

Exhibits, Rides & Attractions

Exhibits from NASA, the U.S. Space & Rocket Center, FTair, and Great American AV

A dedicated Kid Zone – $20 wristband for all-day play

Helicopter rides from the Army Aviation Heritage Foundation (available for purchase)

DC-3 rides for Flagship Detroit Foundation members (memberships available at Flagship Detroit website)

Exotic Car Rides for purchase.

A variety of local food trucks, drink vendors, and merchandise booths

Tickets & Parking

General admission and VIP tickets are available online at northalairfest.com. Free parking is available at Calhoun Community College and Carpenter Technologies lots, with shuttle service to the gates.

Important Information

All bags will be checked at the gate. Prohibited items list will be announced soon.

Stay Connected

Follow updates on the official Facebook page: North Alabama Airfest | Facebook