Day Trippin': Georgia's Dahlonega Lights Up For The Holiday Season

If you’re looking for a postcard Christmas town, look no further than nearby Dahlonega in North Georgia, about a two hour drive from Chattanooga.

Named the most picturesque, quaint and must visit destination by Travel & Leisure, Southern Living, HGTV and others, Dahlonega embodies small-town Christmas charm.

This yearly tradition got started in the mid 1980’s and continues to attract thousands of visitors each year. It is estimated that 200,000 travelers visited the historic downtown area attraction over the 6-week time frame.

The tradition started as a vision by local Dahlonega merchants Thomas Scanlin and Debbie Owens. Later more Dahlonega merchants, Main Street of Dahlonega, and the folks at Dahlonega Tasting Room worked with City Workers to hang lights and decorate the trees. This year it took three weeks to prepare the town for the Christmas season.

The city officially kicked off the season right after Thanksgiving, lighting up the entire area with hundreds of twinkling lights and family-friendly festivities. The main Christmas tree is 25 feet tall and was brought from Boone, N.C. On Dec. 14th at noon the 2024 Christmas Parade will take place throughout the Dahlonega historic district.

Thousands of lights decorate the tree while tens of thousands of lights, light up the historic square.

Now through Dec. 22, Santa Claus will make his appearance on the square in front of the main Christmas Tree each weekend. Fridays from 3-6 p.m., Saturdays from noon until 6 p.m., and Sundays from 1-5 p.m.

The Festival of Trees in Hancock Park is the perfect place for a photo. The 25 colorfully decorated trees will remain on display in Hancock Park throughout December. While you’re in town take a stroll around the historic district with its twinkling lights, holiday music and good cheer. You’ll find many shops have extended hours, specials and unique gifts.

Explore the enchantment of Christmas time in Dahlonega by taking a carriage tour around the historic district.

Tentative tour schedule:

Friday, Nov 29th – Sunday, Dec. 1st, 4:00 PM – 9:00 PM

Wednesday, Dec 4th – Sunday, Dec. 8th, 4:00 PM – 9:00 PM

Wednesday, Dec. 11th – Sunday, Dec. 15th, 4:00 PM – 9:00 PM

Wednesday, Dec. 18th – Tuesday, Dec. 31st, 4:00 PM – 9:00 PM (excluding Christmas day, the 25th)

$20/adult and $10/child under 12 years (no charge for infants)cash only

Visit: Dahlonega Carriage & Horse Rides for schedule updates. All rides are weather permitting. Boarding location is at the Historic Square, corner of North Chestatee St & West Main St. All rides are first-come first-served, no reservations.