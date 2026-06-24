Over 1.6 Million Tennesseans Expected To Travel During The Fourth Of July Week

AAA projects more than 1.6 million Tennesseans will travel at least 50 miles from home for the Independence Day holiday travel period, which runs from Saturday, June 27 through Sunday, July 5.

Most travelers will take to the road, with more than 1.4 million Tennesseans driving to their destinations. Air travel remains steady, while cruising and other modes of transportation see the strongest growth.

While this year’s increase is modest compared to recent gains, it still sets a record for Fourth of July travel in Tennessee, as strong consumer demand continues to offset higher travel costs.

“For many families, traveling for Independence Day isn’t just a trip, it’s a tradition,” said AAA's Debbie Haas. “Vacations are one category where consumers are still willing to spend, even if that means cutting back on something else. With an extended holiday travel period, we expect busy roads, steady demand for flights, and continued interest in cruises across many parts of the country.”

Rather than staying home, many travelers are choosing to offset higher travel costs by:

Taking shorter vacations

Choosing destinations closer to home

Closely comparing the cost of driving vs flying

Planning a cruise or all-inclusive resort where costs are more defined

Cutting back on extras like eating out and souvenirs

This flexibility helps sustain overall travel volume, even when prices increase. For those who haven’t finalized their plans, it’s not too late to work with a travel agent to find last-minute options or savings.

Tennessee’s growth reflects a broader national trend. AAA projects 72.2 million Americans to travel during the Independence Day holiday period, setting another record despite a slower pace of growth. This year’s projection is only a half-percent increase from last year as rising inflationary pressures take a toll.

Independence Day Travelers by Mode of Transportation

By Car: AAA projects 61.4 million people will travel by car over July 4th week, nearly the same number as last year when 61.3 million travelers took road trips. 85% of Americans traveling for Independence Day are expected to drive to their destinations.

AAA projects 61.4 million people will travel by car over July 4th week, nearly the same number as last year when 61.3 million travelers took road trips. 85% of Americans traveling for Independence Day are expected to drive to their destinations. Gas Prices: Given the recent volatility in gas prices, it’s too early to know what drivers should expect to pay at the pump. The Tennessee average is around $3.58 per gallon. Last year, the state average for a gallon of regular gasoline was $2.75, and the national average was $3.15 per gallon. In 2022, the national average was $4.80 on Independence Day. Visit GasPrices.AAA.com to view daily gas price averages.

Given the recent volatility in gas prices, it’s too early to know what drivers should expect to pay at the pump. The Tennessee average is around $3.58 per gallon. Last year, the state average for a gallon of regular gasoline was $2.75, and the national average was $3.15 per gallon. In 2022, the national average was $4.80 on Independence Day. Visit GasPrices.AAA.com to view daily gas price averages. By Air: More than 5.8 million travelers will take domestic flights over the July 4th week, a 0.2% increase over last year. Air travelers account for 8% of holiday travelers. According to AAA data, which is based on what travelers paid when they booked their Independence Day trips, round-trip domestic flights to top destinations like Chicago and Denver are 5% more expensive. Domestic flights overall are averaging about $830 a ticket.

More than 5.8 million travelers will take domestic flights over the July 4th week, a 0.2% increase over last year. Air travelers account for 8% of holiday travelers. According to AAA data, which is based on what travelers paid when they booked their Independence Day trips, round-trip domestic flights to top destinations like Chicago and Denver are 5% more expensive. Domestic flights overall are averaging about $830 a ticket. By Other Modes: Travel by other modes is seeing the biggest year-over-year growth compared to car and air travel. AAA projects 4.93 million Americans will take buses, trains, and cruises over Independence Day week, a 5.3% increase from last year. This year is also expected to surpass 2019’s figure of 4.79 million travelers, due in large part to the post-COVID cruising boom. Travelers are drawn to cruise vacations because they know how much the trip will cost upfront, and the ship offers all-inclusive dining, various entertainment options, and multiple destinations.

July 4th week can be especially dangerous on the road with more teen drivers behind the wheel and a rise in impaired driving due to holiday festivities. That’s why AAA is urging drivers to commit to 100 Days of Safe Driving this summer. According to AAA crash data analysis, nearly one in three summertime traffic deaths involves an impaired driver.

AAA, in partnership with MADD, reminds anyone who plans to drink or use impairing substances to arrange a sober ride before going out. The Auto Club Group will provide its Tow to Go program in select states from 6 pm Friday, July 3rd to 6 am Monday, July 6th.

While on the road, AAA reminds drivers to Slow Down, Move Over when approaching emergency responders and stranded motorists on the side of the road. Nationwide, nearly 350 people are struck and killed while outside a disabled vehicle each year. Drivers can save lives if they make it a priority to move over for all vehicles on the roadside, regardless of whether it is a tow provider with flashing lights or a driver of a disabled vehicle with its hazard lights on.