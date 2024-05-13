Paradise Garden Foundation Presents The 7th Outsider Art Trail Tour This Saturday

The Paradise Garden Foundation presents the 7th Outsider Art Trail Tour on Saturday, May 18th, offering a road trip deep into the heart of two quaint and charming Northwest Georgia towns.

This year’s stops include…

Trade Day, a giant flea market, or “picker’s paradise,” located just outside downtown Summerville. It’s been a beloved Chattooga County staple since 1976. Get an early start at 7 am and find your own Trade Day score! (7 am - 12 pm weather permitting)

Howard Finster’s historic 4-acre art environment Paradise Garden in Summerville (10 am – 5 pm) celebrates with an opening art reception for the next art exhibit, _Magic and Miracles, the Art of Will Linn, _12pm – 2pm)

A top southern folk art gallery in the U.S., Folk America Gallery in Summerville, is a must-see for folk art collectors. The art gallery has an array of art from artists such as Howard Finster, Michael Banks, Purvis Young, Mose Tolliver, Lonnie Holley, and many more. (10 am - 5pm)

Take a break and enjoy lunch in Summerville with many options from authentic Mexican dishes, wood-fired pizza, BBQ, and refreshing smoothies and desserts.

Head a half an hour down the road to Rome, GA, for an afternoon of folk art and antiques starting with Yellow Door Antiques and Art in the River Arts District. (11am-6pm)

Celebrate the new art gallery location opening an art reception for the James Schroeder art exhibit at the Kingfisher Art Co. from 5pm – 6pm. The Kingfisher Art Co. is located inside Yellow Door Antiques and Art.

Conclude the Outsider Art Trail at Cecil T’s Mercantile in the Cotton Block downtown Rome for art oddities, antiques, whimsical local arts and crafts, and tasty pies. (11 am - 8 pm).

The Outsider Art Trail Tour is a self-guided event designed to be a relaxing day of discovery. The tour is included in Paradise Garden admission ($15 adults/children 12 & under free).

Earn stamps on your Outsider Art Trail Tour “Passport” for each stop. Complete your passport and qualify for a drawing for an overnight stay in one of Paradise Garden’s Airbnbs.

Download your map and tour guide on Paradise Garden’s website www.ParadiseGardenFoundation.org and click on Upcoming Events. You may also pick up a passport and tour guide at Paradise Garden on the day of the Tour.