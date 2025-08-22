Paradise Gardens' Annual Finster Fest To Celebrate The World's Folk Art Church

Howard Finster's Paradise Garden hosts its annual two-day art festival, Finster Fest, on September 20 & 21 in Summerville, Georgia in historic Paradise Garden.

This year is very special with the opening of Howard Finster's Worlds Folk Art Church. Finster Fest will feature 70+ folk, craft, and fine artists, music performances, and special guest presentations.

In addition, patrons will experience the finest southern fare, a children's art activity area, and, of course, the chance to tour Howard Finster's famous folk art environment including the World's Folk Art Church.

Finster Fest features nationally recognized self-taught artists from 14 states. Special speakers will include a collector talk on the Howard Finster art exhibit, Saving Souls: How Howard Finster Used Prints to Multiply His Message.

Music performances will be held in various parts of Paradise Garden over the two-day festival featuring an incredible line-up with folk, Americana, gospel, bluegrass, indie, and country.

The festival food focuses on a southern fare filled with BBQ ribs and chicken with the trimmings and the Chattooga Garden Club’s famous Paradise pimento cheese sandwich, huge spread of homemade pound cake and sweet southern tea.

Hours for the family-friendly festival are 10 a.m.-5 p.m. both days. General admission is $10 (children 12 and under free), Chattooga County residents and Paradise Garden members $5, all with free parking at the Walmart on U.S. 27 just north of the Paradise Garden, with a complimentary three-minute shuttle provided all day. Handicap parking is available on site.

Learn more and get VIP patron tickets at paradisegardenfoundation.org/finster-fest.

Finster Fest launched in 1991 and is Summerville's biggest event, drawing guests from all over the Southeast US. Paradise Garden is on the National Register of Historic Places. Proceeds from Finster Fest benefit the nonprofit Paradise Garden Foundation, which operates and continues restoration of Howard Finster's 4-acre plus art environment and cultural center.