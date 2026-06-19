Public Library Exhibit Highlights The Intriguing History Of Travel In Chattanooga

Everyone is hyped up as we prepare to celebrate America’s 250th birthday. There are many events the city has planned to commemorate the occasion.

Recently I went back to the Downtown Chattanooga Public Library Branch and was treated to a new exhibit they have on the third floor called Next Stop, Chattanooga! Exploring Our Place on the Great American Road Trip.

The specially curated exhibit, curated by Jessica Sedgwick, Head Librarian of Local History & Genealogy, opened June 6th, and runs through September. The exhibit is open to everyone and available to view Monday through Saturday during Library operating hours.

The exhibit invites visitors to pull over and rediscover the Scenic City’s legacy as the “Gateway to the South”. From the rugged grit of early mountain travel to the transformative arrival of the Dixie Highway and the neon-lit nostalgia of mid-century motor courts, the exhibit explores how the open road reshaped Chattanooga’s landscape, economy, and identity.

The release said that in addition to unique original materials from the library’s historical collections and archives, the exhibit features items on loan or reproduced from The Bessie Smith Cultural Center, The Coker Museum, and Rock City.

It starts with an old film reel showing what the roads in the city once looked like. The next panel explores the early days of traveling to Chattanooga. Quoting a paragraph from a Tourist’s Guide written in 1854 it said, “If you want to reach Chattanooga (from New York) take the steamship for Savannah, and from thence by railroad you will reach Eastern Tennessee for the sum of $35. From there you may reach the other extreme of the state by stage; but you will be subjected to climbing some of the highest mountain in the country, with the very worst roads, rendering travel anything but pleasant.”

It goes on to explain how early roads were carved by Native Americans and animals and how many of the roads through the mountains, we use today, are those same roadways.

By the 1850’s railroads brought an influx of travelers and many guests stayed at Hill’s Hotel on Market Street. The exhibit displays the registration book from the hotel with names of several notable dignitaries, like President Andrew Johson, as well as conversational notes they posted to each other on the registrar. In the center of the exhibit there is a table display filled with colorful postcards from past years.

The exhibit then moves toward the introduction of Henry Ford’s Model T and the development of Dixie Highway which opened more opportunities for folks to visit Chattanooga. The city was a natural mid-point on this new Michigan to Miami route, and the Hotel Patten was named as the headquarters for the newly developed Dixie Highway Association.

The next exhibit highlights the travel boom that came about after World War II. Back then roadways ran directly through the hearts of local towns. People were drawn to Chattanooga because they wanted to experience the Incline Railway, Rock City, Ruby Falls, and the Chickamauga and Chattanooga National Military Park.

In the next display you’ll learn about the struggles African Americans dealt with during their travels. One display is a copy of the Negro Motorist Green book. This guide pointed to businesses across the United States where African Americans could stay, dine, shop, and travel to safely. Interestingly, Chattanooga had the most listings, and all were in the once predominant Big Nine District.

The last panel talks about how much travel has changed since the development of high-speed interstate highways. Travelers tend to speed to a specific destination and many of the new interstates bypass local communities.