Road Tripping: Mississippi's Cathead Jam Brings Live Music And Fun

Birthed in the Mississippi Delta, the blues is a powerful and influential musical genre that has shaped American music and culture. The term “Cathead” is a compliment in Mississippi, first coined back in the day by blues musicians as a nod to artists they respect.

Blues aficionados and co-founders of Cathead Distillery, Richard Patrick and Austin Evans invite the public to join them for their annual Cathead Jam, a two-day musical festival held at their distillery in Jackson, Mississippi (a 5.5-hour road trip from Chattanooga) the weekend of June 6 & 7.

Patrick said his love of blues music started in college.

“I didn't really have a lot of inspiration or access to blues music until I went off to college and met my now business partner,” he said. “We'd go over to the Mississippi Delta during our time off and go to juke joints and I completely fell in love with what is essentially the birthplace of America's music.”

Each year Cathead Jam brings together local legends, regional rising stars, and national touring acts, all in support of music education across the state of Mississippi.

Expect live music, great food, and cocktails from Cathead—all for a festival experience that’s affordable, accessible, and community-driven.

Patrick said Cathead Jam originally started to celebrate their business anniversary.

“It started essentially as a birthday party,” he said. “That was basically what Cathead Jam was for us, was just a way to commemorate our anniversary.”

The duo, who have a background in business and worked in the liquor industry, decided to open their own distillery. As Patrick said, “We had enough knowledge of the industry to be dangerous.”

Cathead Distillery opened in 2010 and it’s the oldest legal distillery located in the heart of downtown Jackson. The distillery currently produces award-winning, small-batch spirits, including Cathead Vodka, Bristow Gin, Hoodoo Chicory Liqueur, and Old Soul Bourbon Whiskey. Cathead Distillery was named a 2020 James Beard semi-finalist for Outstanding Spirits Producer and is celebrated for its authentic products and a strong commitment to their community.

Their first Cathead Jam was in 2016. Patrick said they held off hosting a Cathead Jam when the pandemic started in 2020. He said the break allowed them to form a non-profit to help the community stay connected to music. The non-profit is called the Dreamnote Foundation, and it is now the beneficiary of the proceeds from Cathead Jam.

“We had already been working and meeting about creating a foundation,” Patrick said. “A way to improve access to art, and music throughout Mississippi. It’s a poor state with a cornucopia of underserved communities. COVID was a benefit, I would say, because it gave us time to really focus on how we wanted to come back with Cathead Jam in a more meaningful way.”

The festivities start Friday afternoon and continue through Saturday night. The gates open on Friday at 3 p.m. Live music starts at 5 p.m. Saturday gates open at noon, and the music starts at 2 p.m. Food vendors will be onsite as well as beverages from the distillery. You can purchase tickets for Friday or Saturday or buy a weekend pass for $50.

2025 LINEUP:

Friday, June 6 - Neal Francis | SUSTO Stringband | Joslyn & The Sweet Compression | Twurt Chamberlain

Saturday, June 7 - moe. | STRFKR | Paul McDonald & The Mourning Doves | Mikaela Davis | The Rumble

It’s about a 5.5-hour drive from Chattanooga to Jackson, Mississippi. Take a few extra days off and make a mini vacation out of it. Go enjoy Cathead Jam and while there check out these other places:

Visit Eudora Welty's House: where the Pulitzer Prize-winning author lived, entertained, and wrote her stories (note: Admission is just $8)

Visit Mississippi Museum of Art (for free!): The largest museum in the state, it offers free admission for all the first Saturday of every month

Dine at Elvie's: Chef Hunter Evans was named a 2025 James Beard Semifinalist for the third year in a row. Expect hyper-local ingredients and Southern inspired from breakfast to cocktails and dinner.

For more information on Cathead Jam, and to purchase tickets visit catheadjam.com. Learn more about Cathead Distillery at catheaddistillery.com, and read more about Dreamnote Foundation’s mission at .dreamnote.org