Road Tripping To The The Great Smoky Mountains Hot Air Balloon Festival

This August, the skies over Townsend, Tennessee will be transformed into a mesmerizing display of color and light during the 6th Annual Great Smoky Mountains Hot Air Balloon Festival.

Scheduled for August 17 from 4 PM to 9 PM at the Townsend Visitor Center, located at 7930 E Lamar Alexander Parkway, this event promises an unforgettable evening for attendees of all ages.

The festival will feature a stunning balloon glow, where professional balloonists will illuminate the evening sky against the backdrop of a breathtaking Smoky Mountain sunset. Spectacular tethered rides will be available, offering a unique opportunity to experience the magic of hot air balloons up close.

In addition to the balloon glow, the festival offers a variety of family-friendly activities, including arts and crafts demonstrations, and a food truck court. For adults, there will be a beer tent to enjoy a cold beverage while taking in the beauty of the festival. The event is designed to provide something for everyone, ensuring a day of fun and entertainment.

For those seeking an elevated experience, the VIP Lift Off! package is the perfect choice. This exclusive offering includes access to a premium tented area with close balloon viewing, a catered meal from The Abbey, signature cocktails by Company Distilling, a commemorative swag bag, and live music. VIP ticket holders will also enjoy a tethered balloon ride and complimentary parking.

Proceeds from the festival will benefit the Townsend Volunteer Fire Department and Townsend Elementary School, supporting vital community services and education.

Kim Mitchell, Director of Tourism for the Blount Partnership, shared her excitement about the event, stating, “The Great Smoky Mountains Hot Air Balloon Festival is an amazing way to experience the beauty of the Smokies. We encourage everyone to make a trip out of it and enjoy all that our region has to offer. This event has become a prominent and beloved tradition, drawing visitors from near and far.”

Please note that the festival grounds feature moderately strenuous walking and rough terrain, which may be challenging to maneuver. Pets are welcome but must be leashed.

Parking is available by prepaid reservation for $20, which does not include admission tickets. General admission tickets are $7 in advance or $10 at the gate, and children 12 and under are free. VIP tickets, which include parking, are available for $200. Tethered balloon rides are $25.

Join us at the Townsend Visitor Center for an evening of vibrant colors, captivating activities and community spirit. The Great Smoky Mountains Hot Air Balloon Festival is a rain or shine event, with balloon activities dependent on weather conditions.

This event is hosted by the Townsend Cades Cove Gateway Alliance.

For more information and to purchase tickets, please visit https://gsmballoonfest.com/.