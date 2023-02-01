Ruby Falls Haunted Cavern Rated One Of The Best Holiday Attractions In The Country

Backpackers Tale has ranked Ruby Falls as one of the forty best caves to visit in the United States, specifically singling out their Haunted Cavern festivities during the Halloween season for special notice.

"Ruby Falls Haunted Cavern is one of the best caves in the United States," they note in their special travel blog. "This exquisite cave is located deep within Lookout Mountain and is known for its spectacularly illuminated underground waterfall. Visitors can take a guided tour of the cave, which is filled with breathtaking stalactites and stalagmites, as well as the gorgeous, 145-foot underground waterfall."

But what really caught their attention was Ruby Falls' dedication to Halloween fun with the Haunted Cavern experience.

"The Haunted Cavern offers a unique experience with its spooky atmosphere and live actors that lurk in the shadows," they explain. "This is a great place for adventurers and thrill-seekers alike to explore and experience the underground wonders of the cave. And a great place to visit on any glamping in Tennessee holiday!"

Other caves in the Southern U.S. they highlighted include Mammoth Cave in Kentucky, Luray Caverns and Shenandoah Caverns in Virginia, Craighead Caverns in Sweetwater here in Tennessee, and the Desoto Caverns in Alabama.

Read the full article here.