Sleep Under The Trees And Sky At Sand Mountain's Whippoorwill Retreat Treehouse

Nestled in treetops on nearly ten acres of land on nearby Sand Mountain, just a half hour drive from Chattanooga, sits the Whippoorwill Retreat Treehouse.

Anchored by two sprawling trees, high in the sky this majestic Airbnb was designed and built by hand by Billy Millican. His wife Susan helped in decorating the interior spaces. This hidden oasis is perfect for a weekend getaway, romantic date nights and now even small weddings and intimate events.

On Monday, May 12, business leaders, board members and employees of Alliance for Dade, gathered at the Treehouse for a ribbon cutting for EVERAFTER the retreat’s mini outdoor venue. The setting is equipped to host small parties of 12, for those seeking a spot for a micro wedding, elopement, vow renewal, or small family gatherings.

Imagine renewing your vows under a canopy of trees in a private setting with just a few of your closest friends. Afterwards, stroll to the adjacent Gather Pavilion to party the night away. The Gather Pavilion features rustic wood arts, carvings, furniture and designs, a large screen TV, screen and projector, outdoor DJ lighting, Bluetooth technology, specialty lights and outdoor grilling equipment. There is also a remote-controlled fireplace, dance area and ceiling fans.

Following the festivities the dream stay continues with a stay inside the fabulous Whippoorwill Retreat Treehouse. Walk up the wooden pathway, to the front door and be greeted with a gift basket inside. Cedar wood, rustic furnishings await as does modern appliances, a full interior bath, two bedrooms, two outdoor patio areas and a pair of outdoor soaking tubs powered by Alexa.

The magical experience begins upon check-in where guests park their cars in the parking area and are provided with a golf cart to ride up the winding trail leading up the hill and to the retreat. At night, the path is marked by decorative overhead lights. In the daytime, carved wooden messages alert you to the winding trail ahead and that you’re off the beaten path – heaven awaits ahead.

There’s no need to carry your luggage up the tree house. Pull the golf cart by the dumbwaiter, load up your luggage and hit the up button when you get inside the treehouse. It comes up just behind the suspended bed and remains there as your closet until check-out.

Billy said it took him nearly three years to construct the treehouse. He used lumber from the land and cedar they had purchased for decorative pieces. The main support beam and all the board and batten sides came from 50+ year old Southern Yellow Pine trees from the property. Susan said Billy was the brawn and the brains, diligently putting everything in place.

She scoured Facebook marketplace, looking for the right interior finishes, windows, antiques and decorations. The main floor opens to a floating bed. To the left is a full bath featuring an overhead rain shower. Inside the foyer leads into a small living space and kitchenette complete with a mini-fridge, ice maker, sink, microwave, coffee area and dishwasher. A door leads to one of two outdoor patio areas. One is equipped with seating, a small table and a fireplace.

The other patio, across a tiny swaying bridge, leads to two high stool seats with a view of the breathtaking surrounding mountains and land below. There is a second canopy suite upstairs with a sky window above the bed so you can watch the stars at night. It also has a small private balcony to view nature’s surroundings.

Susan said the magic comes from the careful details treehouse concierge services Amber Fralix provides to every guest during their booking and stay.