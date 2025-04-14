Soaky Mountain Waterpark To Open For 2025 Season On May 10

Looking for a cool, refreshing day trip during the warm Summer months?

Well get ready for a splashing good time as Sevierville's 50-acre Soaky Mountain Waterpark will officially open for the 2025 season on May 10 and 11, and then daily, starting May17.

“This season guests are in for an exciting treat with the debut of our newest attraction, Rafter’s Rage," said General Manager Dave Andrews. "It’s an absolutely thrilling six-person raft ride that starts roughly eight stories in the air, spans 825 feet, and sends riders zooming down the slide at speeds of 19 mph.”

Andrews adds that Rafter’s Rage is different than most water slides with high banking turns and steep drops because it features four uniquely designed arcs that cause rafts to accelerate sideways. This innovative drifting experience —a world’s first for a water slide — extends a rider’s zero G sensation, making it an unforgettable thrill for riders.

The slide is conveniently located next to the park’s Avalaunch water coaster, just behind the Black Bear Rapids Adventure River.

Other new things for the 2025 season include: Twist & Shout, a food and beverage area in the main plaza, that will be serving delicious handmade specialty pretzels and pretzel bites. Andrews says some of team favorites include the Cinnamon Sugar Pretzel, Jalapeno Pretzel, Pepperoni Pretzel Bites, and a Pretzel Dog. Fresh squeezed lemonade or refreshing Icees will also be served in this area. The waterpark’s Candy Cabin is also expanding to include specialty donuts and coffee to get your mornings started.

A Season Pass Holder’s Exclusive Day is planned for May 16 from 10 am - 6pm. Pass holders will receive 25% off of all food and non-alcoholic beverages and retail purchases and a free pickle with the purchase of a Philly Up Cheese Steak and a free pretzel rod at Candy Cabin.

The waterpark will have regional musicians performing on Mondays and Wednesdays from 2 to 5 pm near the park’s Wipe Out Bar.

Season admission passes are on sale now through April 30 for $109.99 and include one guest daily admission ticket. Starting May 17, they will be $119.99. Daily admission tickets are $54.99 (if purchased online) for anyone above 42 inches and $43.99 for anyone under 42 inches. Children ages three and up require a ticket.

All registered guests of Wilderness at the Smokies’ registered guests can purchase a discounted daily admission ticket for $24.99 at the time of check-in.

Soaky Mountain Waterpark will be open through Labor Day and then weekends in September (weather permitting).

For more information visit soakymountainwaterpark.com