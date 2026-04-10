Soaky Mountain Waterpark To Open For 2026 Season On Saturday, May 9

Get ready for a splashing good time!

Soaky Mountain Waterpark officials have announced their 50-acre waterpark, located at 175 Gists Creek Road, will officially open for the 2026 season on May 9 and 10, 16, 17 and then daily, starting May 21 through Labor Day and then weekends in September (weather permitting).

According to Dave Andrews, General Manager of Soaky Mountain Waterpark, “We are super excited to be starting another season in our fun-filled waterpark. In addition to our amazing water coasters, thrill slides and special areas for little we have some new food and beverage offerings for 2026 along with an updated inclement weather policy that is sure to make all of our guests happy.”

The first change is that Candy Cabin, located in the main area mall area of the park, is changing to Drippin’ with a focus on all “things” coffee from iced Frappucinos to hot lattes and shots of Expresso.

“Coffee is such a staple in our lives that we wanted to make it available at the park,” said Andrews. “We figured moms and dads would appreciate being able to get fueled up for the day, so they have plenty of energy to keep up with the kids!”

Drippin’ will also continue to offer the top-selling chocolates and candies that Candy Cabin’s customers had come to love. Yukon Yogurt, located in the same building, will remain the same.

Next, in honor of America’s 250th birthday the Soaky Shake Shoppe will be getting a “Fun at the Fair” theme and expanded menu featuring more shakes, funnel cakes, and other fair food favorites like deep-fried Oreos, cotton candy, hand scooped ice cream, and Rocket Pop Ice Cream Tacos.

The waterpark’s updated inclement weather policy says guests may be eligible for a complimentary return ticket, also known as a Rain Ticket, if full ride operations are suspended due to inclement weather while they are at the park. According to Andrews, this will allow them to come back and enjoy the park on another day during the current season.

To qualify, guests simply need to have proof of their ticket purchase, pick up a rain ticket and leave the park for the day while operations are suspended due to inclement weather.

A Season Pass Holder’s Exclusive Day is planned for May 22 from 10 am - 6pm. Pass holders will receive 25% off of all food and non-alcoholic beverages; free refills for May 22 with any souvenir cups purchased and one free Bring-A-Friend admission ticket valid only for the Season Pass Holder Celebration Day (This is in addition to the one-free Bring-A-Friend admission ticket they receive that is valid for any one day during the 2026 season.)

The waterpark will again have regional musicians performing for the 2026 season on Mondays and Wednesdays from 2 to 5 pm near the park’s Wipe Out Bar.

Season admission passes are on sale now through April 30 for $109.99 and include one guest daily admission ticket. Starting May 1, they will be $104.99. June 1, they will increase again to $114.99. Daily admission tickets are $54.99 (if purchased online) for anyone above 42 inches and $43.99 for anyone under 42 inches. Children ages three and up require a ticket. All registered guests of Wilderness at the Smokies’ registered guests can purchase a discounted daily admission ticket for $24.99 at the time of check-in.

For more information visit soakymountainwaterpark.com.