Take A Road Trip Through History With The Library's "Next Stop, Chattanooga!"

The Local History & Genealogy Department at the Downtown Library is proud to present, Next Stop, Chattanooga! Exploring Our Place on the Great American Road Trip, a new local history exhibit, opens Saturday, June 6, 2026 and runs through September 2026. The exhibit is open to everyone and available to view Monday through Saturday during Library operating hours.

Curated in celebration of America250, Next Stop, Chattanooga! invites visitors to pull over and rediscover the Scenic City’s legacy as the "Gateway to the South." From the rugged grit of early mountain travel to the transformative arrival of the Dixie Highway and the neon-lit nostalgia of mid-century motor courts, the exhibit explores how the open road reshaped Chattanooga’s landscape, economy, and identity.

“Chattanooga has always known how to make travelers stop and look around,” said Will O’Hearn, Library Director. “With Next Stop Chattanooga!, we’re inviting patrons to take the scenic route through our city’s history and discover the stories that put Chattanooga on the map.”

Through local stories, photographs, and memorabilia, Next Stop, Chattanooga! highlights the differing journeys travelers experienced along America’s highways—from families seeking roadside attractions and adventure to those seeking safe passage through dangerous conditions. Together, these stories reveal how the promise of freedom on the open road shaped our city’s past and continues to define our sense of place today.

"Before we had high-speed interstates and identical exit ramps, hitting the road was pretty unpredictable," said Jessica Sedgwick, exhibit curator and Head Librarian of Local History & Genealogy. "You didn’t know what kind of diner food you'd find, what quirky motor court you'd sleep in, or what unique roadside attraction you might stumble into. That’s what made it an adventure, and Chattanooga was right at the heart of it."

In addition to unique original materials from the Library's historical collections and archives, the exhibit features items on loan or reproduced from The Bessie Smith Cultural Center, The Coker Museum, and Rock City.

"When you look back at the history, you realize just how much the open road shaped our city's identity. We went from muddy mountain trails that took days to cross, to being the hub of the historic Dixie Highway," Sedgwick continued. "This exhibit explores the fun, kitschy nostalgia of the road trip alongside the real grit and community it took to create safe passage for all travelers, and why Chattanooga is still a place where people love to pull over and explore."

In conjunction with the exhibit, the library will host an author talk & book signing with travel writer and photographer Judith Hill Garrison, featuring her latest book, "See Rock City Barns," on Saturday, July 11, 2026, at 4:00 pm. The event will be free and open to everyone.

For more information about the exhibit and the author event, visit the Local History & Genealogy website. For Library hours of operation and other information visit chattlibrary.org