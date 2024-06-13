Take A Weekend Road Trip With Plenty To See And Do Right Here In Tennessee

Sure, there are plenty of things to see and do right here at home in Chattanooga, but sometimes you just want to get away and explore other parts of the state, so it's time to soak up the sun for an unforgettable Tennessee adventure as summer heats things up.

Cool off in a Kaleidoscope Kavern, take a walk on the WildSide, hit the backroads, groove in the garden, nightclub or rooftop bar, relax at a stylish retreat or discover a “new-to-you” story at attractions and events. Here’s what’s new and trending this summer in Tennessee.

New Attractions, Exhibits & Experiences

Smoky Mountains – Unleash your inner WildSide at this new outdoor adventure park with 900 acres of mountain terrain, 15 miles of trails for mountain biking, e-biking, guided or solo tours and UTV trails.

Pigeon Forge – Discover Dolly's story like never before with immersive and interactive exhibits at the Dolly Parton Experience at Dollywood exploring her iconic career, signature style and biggest dreams. Separately, TITANIC Museum Attraction unveils its limited engagement Jack & Rose exhibit opening June 14 featuring the iconic ornate wood "door prop" panel from the Titanic movie.

Sevierville – Wilderness at the Smokies will open entertainment and treehouse cabins. The park also added a 40,000 square-foot expansion to its waterdome with a new Kaleidoscope Kavern experience, a new indoor water coaster, a rooftop glass-edge pool and a new rooftop restaurant.

Gatlinburg – Explore larger-than-life, whimsical birdhouses in a new aviary experience at BirdVenture at Anakeesta. Enjoy themed birdhouses, interactive adventure zones and slides to sidewind down.

Springfield – The inaugural Fire Cured Festival Aug. 24 is an immersive experience to satisfy the senses with fire cured meat, fire cured beverages, fine art, fire activities, live music and optional helicopter rides to see Springfield's iconic smoking barns from new heights.

Clarksville – Built in 1859, the historic Smith Trahern Mansion featuring Greek Revival and Italianate styles overlooking the Cumberland River, reopened its doors for guided tours.

Hendersonville - Spend your day on Old Hickory Lake with Get Up and Go Kayaking. Paddle through the scenic waters in one of their clear kayaks, available for daytime adventures or sunset tours.

Nashville – Situated in the Carter Vintage Guitar Store in the heart of the Gulch, Carter Studios is Music City's newest event and creative space aimed for content creation, music videos, rehearsals, wellness set-ups, yoga classes, private chef-led dinner and writing sessions.

New Hotels & Places To Stay

Gatlinburg – A new symbol of Appalachian hospitality, the Historic Rocky Waters Inn off the downtown Parkway is a luxury resort-style hotel offering on-site guide services by Smoky Mountain Guides, chef-driven dining with Roaring Fork Restaurant, locally made goods and more.

Ten Mile – Nestled in the hills of east Tennessee, Camp Willow is a budding outdoor RV resort with cozy cabins, wooded campsites, dining and mini-golf for the perfect retreat along Watts Bar Lake.

– Nestled in the hills of east Tennessee, Camp Willow is a budding outdoor RV resort with cozy cabins, wooded campsites, dining and mini-golf for the perfect retreat along Watts Bar Lake. Nashville – Tempo by Hilton Nashville features more than 300 rooms, rooftop views, creative menus, refreshing drinks, with a focus on wellness and sustainability, just blocks away from the city’s museums, restaurants and bars.

New Restaurants, Retail & Music Venues