Tennesseans Getting An Early Start, Already Booking Holiday Travel

The summer travel season just came to an end and Tennesseans are already beginning to make travel plans for the year-end holidays.

According to a new AAA survey, nearly over half of residents (56%) plan to take an overnight vacation between Thanksgiving and New Year’s Day. Over two in five Tennesseans (42%) typically begin booking their trip(s) before September.

Meanwhile, two in five bookings are started from September to October. A small percentage wait until the last minute to book in November (11%) and December (7%).

“If you want to have choice in holiday plans, it would be best to book before October,” said Debbie Haas, Vice President of Travel for AAA. “This could help ensure you get the itinerary you want at a competitive price. With half of Tennesseans traveling between Thanksgiving and year-end, preferred options will book up.”

Thanksgiving Booking Trends

Over three in five Tennessee travelers (64%) are planning a trip with at least one overnight stay for Thanksgiving. According to the survey, 31% of them will have already finalized their travel plans before September. Meanwhile, 28% look to finalize plans in September, and 26% will do so in October. Only 11% will wait until November, while 4% are undecided.

The busiest travel days will be Tuesday, Wednesday and Sunday. Consider booking a flight Sunday or Monday before Thanksgiving and Saturday after the holiday. Airport lines should be shorter, and flights should have more availability.

Christmas Booking Trends

Over three-quarters of Tennessee travelers (77%) are planning a trip with at least one overnight stay for Christmas. According to the survey, only 7% of them will wait until December to book their Christmas vacation(s). The most popular months to book are October (27%) and September (25%). 16% of Tennesseans booked in August or earlier.

Regardless of what date Christmas falls on, most travelers prefer to be at their destination by Christmas Eve. Christmas Day falls on a Wednesday this year, so travelers should expect longer lines at the airport during the weekend and Monday before the holiday.

Advice for Booking a Flight

Book early for the best combination of price and availability. Most travelers want to skip layovers and get right to their destination. That means nonstop flights, especially those going cross-country and internationally, will fill up fast.

Book a direct flight that leaves early in the morning. Afternoon and evening flights are more susceptible to delays/cancellations due to weather or other unforeseen circumstances. Connecting flights multiply the risk of something going wrong.

Budget time for Delays

Consider traveling a day or two earlier than planned. Even if you face delays, you are still likely to arrive on time.

If your flight has connections, build in a couple hours between flights. This way, if your first flight is delayed, you are less likely to miss your second one.

Winter Weather’s Impact on Air Travel

Air travel becomes less predictable as weather patterns change, which can cause a cascade of flight cancellations, even affecting passengers in warmer destinations. Because of this, AAA urges travelers to consider travel insurance, which provides financial compensation if your flight is affected by covered reasons that are often whether-triggered.

“While you can’t control the weather, travel Insurance can help you mitigate the damage it can cause to your plans and pocketbook,” Haas said. “Travel insurance is such a valuable resource for air travelers, because it provides financial benefits for lost or delayed luggage, flight cancellations, and flight delays of as little as three hours.”