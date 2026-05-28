Half Of Tennesseans Still Planning Summer Trips Despite Higher Travel Costs

Summer travel demand remains steady among Tennessee residents, even as higher gas prices and inflation continue to influence trip planning. A new AAA survey shows half of Tennesseans plan to take a summer vacation, essentially unchanged from last year.

The findings show travel remains a priority for many households, while higher costs are causing travelers to adjust how they plan and take trips.

“People still want to take a summer trip. What’s changing is how they make it work,” said AAA's Megan Cooper. “We’re seeing more flexibility, more planning, and a stronger focus on getting value for their budget.”

Travelers Adjust Plans, Not Priorities

Even with higher costs, many residents are finding ways to stay on track with their summer plans. Tennesseans say they are making the following changes to offset rising fuel prices:

24% plan fewer road trips

24% are choosing destinations closer to home

24% are budgeting more for fuel and cutting back on extras

16% are rethinking whether to drive or fly

28% say gas prices have not affected their plans

Air travel reflects a similar trend. While some Tennesseans are reducing flights or choosing closer destinations, more than one-third (38%) report no change to their air travel plans.

Planning Ahead Gains Importance

As costs fluctuate, travelers are placing more emphasis on timing and predictability.

29% are choosing destinations where travel costs are more predictable

29% are booking earlier to lock in pricing

17% are opting for prepaid travel options

Ways to Save on Summer Travel

AAA recommends these strategies to help manage costs this season:

Book early to secure pricing and availability

Stay flexible with travel dates and destinations

Consider closer-to-home trips to reduce transportation costs

Bundle lodging and transportation when possible

Travel during off-peak days for better rates

Set a budget and plan spending in advance

For more information or to plan a summer getaway, visit AAA.com/Travel.