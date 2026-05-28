Half Of Tennesseans Still Planning Summer Trips Despite Higher Travel Costs

Summer travel demand remains steady among Tennessee residents, even as higher gas prices and inflation continue to influence trip planning. A new AAA survey shows half of Tennesseans plan to take a summer vacation, essentially unchanged from last year.
The findings show travel remains a priority for many households, while higher costs are causing travelers to adjust how they plan and take trips.
“People still want to take a summer trip. What’s changing is how they make it work,” said AAA's Megan Cooper. “We’re seeing more flexibility, more planning, and a stronger focus on getting value for their budget.”
Travelers Adjust Plans, Not Priorities
Even with higher costs, many residents are finding ways to stay on track with their summer plans. Tennesseans say they are making the following changes to offset rising fuel prices:
- 24% plan fewer road trips
- 24% are choosing destinations closer to home
- 24% are budgeting more for fuel and cutting back on extras
- 16% are rethinking whether to drive or fly
- 28% say gas prices have not affected their plans
Air travel reflects a similar trend. While some Tennesseans are reducing flights or choosing closer destinations, more than one-third (38%) report no change to their air travel plans.
Planning Ahead Gains Importance
As costs fluctuate, travelers are placing more emphasis on timing and predictability.
- 29% are choosing destinations where travel costs are more predictable
- 29% are booking earlier to lock in pricing
- 17% are opting for prepaid travel options
Ways to Save on Summer Travel
AAA recommends these strategies to help manage costs this season:
- Book early to secure pricing and availability
- Stay flexible with travel dates and destinations
- Consider closer-to-home trips to reduce transportation costs
- Bundle lodging and transportation when possible
- Travel during off-peak days for better rates
- Set a budget and plan spending in advance
For more information or to plan a summer getaway, visit AAA.com/Travel.