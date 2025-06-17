Trash Masters Rewards Offering Double Points At Tennessee Welcome Centers

As summer travel heats up across the state, TDOT's litter prevention campaign, Nobody Trashes Tennessee, reminds residents and visitors to help keep Tennessee clean and scenic by putting litter in its place.

Whether exploring a scenic byway or enjoying Tennessee's natural beauty, travelers are encouraged to participate in the Trash Masters Rewards program during their journey.

Trash Masters Rewards is a fun, digital program that motivates Tennesseans to take simple, positive actions against litter. Participants earn points by completing activities like taking a quick litter quiz, signing up for a newsletter, or joining a community cleanup event.

Now through July, travelers can earn double points by properly disposing trash at any of the state's 16 Welcome Centers and scanning the QR codes on Nobody Trashes Tennessee-branded trash receptacles. Points can be redeemed for exclusive Nobody Trashes Tennessee merchandise and discounts at local Tennessee businesses.

Tennessee's Welcome Centers, operated by the Department of Tourist Development, offer curated information on local attractions, restaurants, and lodging and now serve as active hubs for litter prevention. Visitors can quickly scan a QR code, toss their trash responsibly, and take a step toward a cleaner Tennessee, all while earning rewards.

More than 88 million pieces of litter currently line Tennessee's public roads. Litter negatively impacts wildlife, water quality, and tourism, costing TDOT over $35 million annually to clean up. The Nobody Trashes Tennessee campaign urges everyone to be part of the solution.

Litter Prevention Tips for Summer Travelers:

Bag it up: Keep a small trash bag in your car for wrappers, bottles, and other waste.

Use bins at stops: Welcome Centers, parks, and rest areas have trash and recycling bins—use them.

Secure your load: Make sure nothing flies out of your vehicle.

Be a role model: Get kids involved in litter prevention and make it a family routine.

Spread the word: Encourage others to join the effort and get rewarded with Trash Masters Rewards.

Nobody Trashes Tennessee (NTT) is the state's official litter prevention campaign, managed by the Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT). The campaign encourages personal responsibility, supports community cleanup events, and provides tools to help reduce litter across the state.

Visit nobodytrashestennessee.com to learn more about TDOT's Adopt-A-Highway program and additional ways to get involved in helping to prevent and reduce litter through personal actions, community events, and reporting littering incidents through the Tennessee Litter Hotline (1-877-8LITTER).