U.S. Navy Blue Angels To Headline The 2025 Wings Over North Georgia Air Show

The 2025 Wings Over North Georgia Air Show will take flight at the Russell Regional Airport in Rome, Georgia, the weekend of October 17-19, featuring headlining performances by the U.S. Navy Blue Angels.

The 2025 air show has expanded to a three-day event. New this year, a Friday evening night show has been added. The Friday event kicks-off with the gates opening at 2:00 pm in time to see the Blue Angels final practice, followed with a concert featuring the Kurt Thomas Band beginning at 4:30 pm.

Aviation performances will take place during the twilight and evening hours followed by a first-time drone show. The evening will culminate with a huge fireworks extravaganza. The full lineup of performers will fill the skies over Rome, GA with thrilling aerial demonstrations on Saturday and Sunday.

“We hosted our first event in 2012 and have incorporated improvements, enhancements, and new features to continue to offer one of the top air show experiences in the U.S.,” said JLC AirShow Management President John Cowman. “The Wings Over North Georgia Air Show received USA Today’s top 10 fan favorite air show in the world on more than once occasion and is also a top-rated fall event for northwest Georgia.”

Additional acts in the lineup of world-class performers include: the Chuters Parachute Team, a C-130 demonstration by the 94th Airlift Wing from Dobbins ARB, the Bill Braack Jet Car Show, the U.S. Air Force C-17 Globemaster II Demonstration Team, Redline Airshows aerobatic team, Buck Roetman of Wild Horse Aviation, Kyle Fowler in the Long EZ, and the Georgia State Patrol SWAT Team.

Vintage aircraft demonstrations will include the B-25 “Panchito,” Jim Tobul in the F4U Corsair, Scott “Scooter” Yoak in the P-51 Mustang, and Jerry “Jive” Kirby in the T-28 Trojan. The Ladies of Liberty singing group also will perform.

Tickets for the Air Show are now available at wingsovernorthgeorgia.com/guest-information/ticket-options. Tickets must be purchased online and in advance as no tickets will be sold on the day of the air show performances.

For additional show information, follow the air show’s Facebook page or visit the Wings Over North Georgia website at WingsOverNorthGeorgia.com.