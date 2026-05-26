United Airlines Begins New Saturday Flights To Denver From Chattanooga

The Chattanooga Metropolitan Airport and United Airlines have begun new Saturday nonstop flights to Denver International Airport. The new route offers Chattanooga another major gateway to the west, with dozens of connections to major business hubs, key cities across the U.S., and more than 30 global destinations.

The long-awaited addition of nonstop service to Denver represents a milestone achievement as a result of the unified partnerships between local leaders, the business community, airport officials, and United Airlines.

“This route has been a top priority for our passengers for a long time,” said April Cameron, President & CEO of The Chattanooga Airport. “We want to thank United for their ongoing partnership and commitment to Chattanooga. This new service is another sign of the momentum CHA continues to build, and a major part in this success is our customers continuing to choose to fly local.”

In addition, the new service has drawn support from state leaders who recognize the route's potential to enhance Chattanooga and the region’s competitive position in attracting business investment and tourism dollars.

"Securing this direct service to Denver is a huge win for Chattanooga’s economic development," said State Sen. Bo Watson. "This new service connects our region to critical western markets and beyond for business and tourism. This represents the outcome of what’s possible when state and local partners align to grow our air service."

United will operate Saturday service to Denver using a 76-seat Embraer E175 regional jet, providing Chattanooga travelers with single-connection access to destinations throughout United's global route network.

“The launch of nonstop service to Denver opens the door for travelers to more than 30 international destinations and countless opportunities around the world,” said Jim Hall, CMAA Board Chairman. “This route not only strengthens our domestic connectivity, but further positions Chattanooga as a globally connected hub.”

Community leaders say Chattanooga's track record of collaboration will continue to be the foundation for pursuing additional air service enhancements that benefit the region's residents, employers, and visitors.

“A non-stop to Denver has been a high priority for me for some time now,” said Chattanooga Mayor Tim Kelly. “Chattanooga and Denver are mountain towns with booming arts and cultural economies. This new flight continues the Chattanooga Airport’s upward trajectory, and I know it will be a top pick for leisure and business travelers alike.

“We’re excited to provide the Chattanooga community with nonstop service to Denver – giving travelers convenient access between the two cities,” said Sam Levy, Senior Manager of Domestic Network Planning at United. “From visiting the Mile High City and beyond, United’s leading global route network makes it easy for travelers in Chattanooga to make their way to hundreds of destinations across the U.S. and around the world with easy one-stop connections in Denver.”

Over the past year, CHA has added 34 weekly flights and four new destinations, making it one of the nation’s fastest-growing mid-size airports, according to Cirium Aviation Analytics, 2026.