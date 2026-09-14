Alabama Wine Festival Returns To Noccalula Falls For Two Unforgettable Evenings

Raise a glass and toast to Alabama’s rich winemaking heritage at the sixth annual Alabama Wine Festival: Wine & Dine in the Gardens, returning to the stunning Noccalula Falls Park on Friday, Sept. 18, and Saturday, Sept. 19.

Set against one of North Alabama’s most iconic natural backdrops, the celebration brings together wine lovers, food enthusiasts and visitors for an unforgettable evening featuring exceptional wines, a chef-curated dinner, live entertainment and Southern hospitality.

Guests will experience the same Wine & Dine in the Gardens event on either night, with space limited to 200 guests each evening. Tickets are sold separately for Friday and Saturday, allowing guests to select the night that works best for them.

Doors open at 5:00 p.m. for a cocktail mingling hour with vendors, hors d'oeuvres and samples from bourbon as well as beer vendors. Dinner begins promptly at 6:30 p.m., with the evening expected to conclude between 9 and 9:30 p.m.

The centerpiece of the evening is an elegant five-course, chef-curated plated dinner, with each course thoughtfully paired with exceptional wines. Guests will dine surrounded by the breathtaking beauty of Noccalula Falls Park.

Throughout the evening, guests can explore the gardens and enjoy an array of unique experiences, including:

Live acoustic entertainment

Living statues adding a touch of whimsy and artistry throughout the gardens

Live painting, with an original work created during the evening and auctioned at the conclusion of the event

Flower bouquet bar

Permanent jewelry

Premium cigar lounge

Bourbon destination and tasting

Commemorative festival wine glass

The evening will culminate with a spectacular fireworks display over the iconic Noccalula Falls, providing a memorable finale to an evening celebrating Alabama wine, food and hospitality.

Tickets are $125 per person and include one dinner seat, welcome wine reception, five-course plated dinner with wine pairings, live acoustic music, artistic experiences throughout the gardens, commemorative festival wine glass and fireworks over Noccalula Falls.

Tickets available at tickets.eventhub.net/e/alabama-wine-festival/tickets. For more information, call 256-549-4658 or 256-549-4655.

Located at 1500 Noccalula Road, Gadsden, Alabama, Noccalula Falls Park features a breathtaking 90-foot waterfall, hiking trails, botanical gardens and historical attractions. It serves as a premier destination for outdoor recreation and family-friendly events in North Alabama. For more information, visit www.noccalulafallspark.com.