Autumn Is Coming: A Look At Fall Foliage, Festivals And More Worthy Of A Day Trip

The start of fall is just around the corner and there are plenty of places nearby worthy of a visit to watch the leaves turn various colors or visit a festival or pumpkin patch. From colorful fall foliage and crisp mountain air to seasonal festivals and cozy small towns, the season provides plenty of reasons to hit the road and discover something new.
Callaway Resort & Gardens, GA
Pumpkins at Callaway is back this year from Sept. 19 to Nov. 1 with its biggest expansion yet following a $600,000 investment, adding a new Pumpkin Nights Dance Party, expanded family activity areas, an enhanced Pumpkin Glow Trail, new pumpkin characters, trick-or-treating, a redesigned corn maze and more seasonal food and entertainment.
Even better for budget-conscious families, tickets start at just $17.99 for adults and $13.99 for children, the lowest prices in the event’s history. Set across Callaway’s 2,500 acres, the festival offers a full fall experience with nighttime entertainment, outdoor activities, seasonal treats and the option to make it an overnight getaway.
Blairsville, GA
Just two hours north of Atlanta, Blairsville is a charming mountain town is a perfect place to soak up the brilliant colors of North Georgia’s fall foliage while experiencing small-town life at its best.
Blairsville is poised for a banner fall season as the newly designated Sorghum Capital of Georgia. On March 26, 2026, Union County officially received the designation, shining a statewide spotlight on one of Georgia’s most beloved agricultural traditions.
The recognition adds new significance to the annual Sorghum in the Mountains Festival, returning to Meeks Park October 10–11 and October 17–18. One of Georgia’s longest-running fall festivals, the event celebrates the heritage of sorghum syrup-making with live demonstrations, local crafts, mountain music, and seasonal flavors, offering visitors an authentic taste of North Georgia culture.
A few other highlights include:
- The highest peak in Georgia, Brasstown Bald, is just a short drive from Downtown Blairsville. Visitors can walk the 1.2-mile trail or take a shuttle to the summit, where 360-degree views span across four states—Georgia, Tennessee, North Carolina, and South Carolina. It’s a favorite spot for leaf peeping, especially at sunset.
- For outdoor adventure seekers, Blairsville offers pristine hiking trails, including the legendary Appalachian Trail, which winds through the area. Waterfall hikes like Helton Creek Falls Trail and Trahlyta Lake Trail in Vogel State Park offer breathtaking rewards alongside crisp mountain air and quiet moments in nature.
Downtown Blairsville is having a bit of resurgence with new local business! Locally owned shops and restaurants circle the historic and picturesque Union County Courthouse. Food and drink lovers will enjoy the area’s growing scene: grab some coffee at Dancing Rabbits, try moonshine at Grandaddy Mimms Distilling Co., grab a craft beer at the new Blairsville Brewing Company, or for a sweet treat stop into the new Von Chocolate & Gelato.
Blairsville is also home to a growing collection of wineries, vineyards, breweries, and distilleries that showcase the region's flavors and Appalachian heritage. Sip award-winning wines at Paradise Hills Winery, Resort & Spa, Living Water Winery & Vineyard, Odom Springs Vineyards, and Redtail Mountain Vineyard, each offering scenic mountain views and unique tasting experiences.
Visitors can choose from cozy cottages, mountain cabins, or downtown apartments—perfect for a weekend getaway or a week-long adventure.
Bryson City, NC
Fall is calling in Bryson City, N. C. where the Great Smoky Mountains put on a spectacular show from late September through early November, thanks to the area’s dramatic elevation changes that create weeks of vibrant crimson, amber and gold foliage.
Visitors can take in the colors aboard the Great Smoky Mountains Railroad, drive scenic stretches of the Blue Ridge Parkway or Newfound Gap Road, or hike through colorful forests and waterfalls in Deep Creek. Beyond the foliage, Bryson City offers the perfect fall getaway with downtown boutiques and galleries, world-class fly-fishing, local craft beer, cozy mountain cabins and plenty of opportunities for a romantic weekend, family escape or scenic road trip.
Beech Mountain, NC:
As the highest town in Eastern America at 5506 feet, Beech Mountain, NC typically is one of the first southern areas to see the leaves change into their splendid fall glory. And it is conveniently located off the famed Blue Ridge Parkway drive route.
Autumn color seekers have tools to check for fall foliage from their desktops. No need to wonder what the latest leaf season forecast is with the Beech Mountain Monitor, Beech’s dedicated page to live web cams around the mountain, with feeds available from the sledding hill (where you can see the mountain), Beech Mountain Parkway, Buckeye Lake and the summit of the mountain.
Visitors can watch Beech’s variety of trees transform the area vibrant shades of brilliant yellow, fiery orange, deep red, copper and even purple. Look for iconic sugar and red maples glowing in red, orange and gold, sassafras shifting through yellow, orange and red, and flowering dogwood and sourwood adding pops of crimson.
Birch, hickory, beech and oak trees bring warm golden and copper tones, while sumac and mountain maple contribute vibrant reds and purples. Evergreen Fraser firs, hemlocks, pines and rhododendrons remain green, creating a beautiful contrast against the changing foliage. With so many species turning at different times, visitors can experience a constantly evolving palette throughout the fall season.
Typically, Beech’s fall foliage season can be enjoyed throughout the entire month of October as the mountain’s varying elevations mean peak color arrives at different times. The summit at 5,506 feet typically peaks earlier, while lower elevations, like the Buckeye Lake area, at approximately 3,500 feet, reach their colorful peak in mid- to late October—extending the season for leaf peepers.
For a full fall getaway, Beech offers hiking, mountain biking, kayaking, fishing, birdwatching and more. With lodging options for groups of all sizes from condos, chalets, and private homes to quaint inns & lodges, and many budget friendly options, travelers can enjoy several days to take in all the town’s color, outdoor adventure and mountain backdrop.
Dahlonega, GA:
Fall in Dahlonega is more than a weekend of leaf peeping—it’s a chance to chase the color by car, trail and vineyard, then return to a walkable historic downtown for wine, dining and small-town mountain charm.
Explore Gold History, visit Georgia’s Wine Country, take a hike to view fall foliage (fun fact: Dahlonega is the closest town to the southern terminus of the Appalachian Trail), or take a stroll to learn more about haunted history with Dahlonega Walking Tours.
Stay in accommodations surrounded by forest, which is the best way to be immersed in fall mountain views.
Georgia State Parks & Historic Sites:
Georgia State Parks & Historic Sites offer a fresh way to experience fall beyond traditional leaf-peeping. From mountain overlooks and colorful forest trails to peaceful paddles, waterfalls and cozy camping escapes, there’s a fall adventure for every type of traveler.
Visitors can follow along with Fall Leaf Watch to see where autumn color is emerging across the state and plan their trip around peak foliage.
Whether you’re looking for a scenic weekend in the mountains or a quiet fall escape closer to home, Georgia’s state parks make it easy to find your perfect autumn getaway.
Abingdon, VA
The best fall color in Virginia drifts by at pedal speed. In Abingdon, VA, leaf season begins at Mile Marker 0 of the Virginia Creeper Trail, where riders glide out of the historic district onto the open Abingdon-to-Damascus stretch, tracing the South Fork of the Holston past farmland, weathered trestles, and hillsides in full turn.
Back in town, the color comes down to street level: Main Street's brick sidewalks run beneath blazing maples, framed by gallery windows, boutiques, and the Barter Theatre marquee.Travelers chasing altitude can drive an hour to Grayson Highlands State Park, where wild ponies graze open balds near 5,000 feet and Virginia's color turns first.
Closer to town, locals save the Brumley Mountain Trail for golden hour: a 2.9-mile out-and-back through Hidden Valley Wildlife Management Area that tops out on a bare rock overlook just as the sun drops behind the ridges.
And once the light fades, leaf peepers can trade foliage for fur and feathers at the William King Museum of Art, where the Worrell Collection, a trove of wildlife masterworks from names like Carl Rungius and Rosa Bonheur, makes its public debut this fall.