Autumn Is Coming: A Look At Fall Foliage, Festivals And More Worthy Of A Day Trip

The start of fall is just around the corner and there are plenty of places nearby worthy of a visit to watch the leaves turn various colors or visit a festival or pumpkin patch. From colorful fall foliage and crisp mountain air to seasonal festivals and cozy small towns, the season provides plenty of reasons to hit the road and discover something new.

Callaway Resort & Gardens, GA

Pumpkins at Callaway is back this year from Sept. 19 to Nov. 1 with its biggest expansion yet following a $600,000 investment, adding a new Pumpkin Nights Dance Party, expanded family activity areas, an enhanced Pumpkin Glow Trail, new pumpkin characters, trick-or-treating, a redesigned corn maze and more seasonal food and entertainment.

Even better for budget-conscious families, tickets start at just $17.99 for adults and $13.99 for children, the lowest prices in the event’s history. Set across Callaway’s 2,500 acres, the festival offers a full fall experience with nighttime entertainment, outdoor activities, seasonal treats and the option to make it an overnight getaway.

Blairsville, GA

Just two hours north of Atlanta, Blairsville is a charming mountain town is a perfect place to soak up the brilliant colors of North Georgia’s fall foliage while experiencing small-town life at its best.

Blairsville is poised for a banner fall season as the newly designated Sorghum Capital of Georgia. On March 26, 2026, Union County officially received the designation, shining a statewide spotlight on one of Georgia’s most beloved agricultural traditions.

The recognition adds new significance to the annual Sorghum in the Mountains Festival, returning to Meeks Park October 10–11 and October 17–18. One of Georgia’s longest-running fall festivals, the event celebrates the heritage of sorghum syrup-making with live demonstrations, local crafts, mountain music, and seasonal flavors, offering visitors an authentic taste of North Georgia culture.

A few other highlights include:

The highest peak in Georgia, Brasstown Bald, is just a short drive from Downtown Blairsville. Visitors can walk the 1.2-mile trail or take a shuttle to the summit, where 360-degree views span across four states—Georgia, Tennessee, North Carolina, and South Carolina. It’s a favorite spot for leaf peeping, especially at sunset.

For outdoor adventure seekers, Blairsville offers pristine hiking trails, including the legendary Appalachian Trail, which winds through the area. Waterfall hikes like Helton Creek Falls Trail and Trahlyta Lake Trail in Vogel State Park offer breathtaking rewards alongside crisp mountain air and quiet moments in nature.

Downtown Blairsville is having a bit of resurgence with new local business! Locally owned shops and restaurants circle the historic and picturesque Union County Courthouse. Food and drink lovers will enjoy the area’s growing scene: grab some coffee at Dancing Rabbits, try moonshine at Grandaddy Mimms Distilling Co., grab a craft beer at the new Blairsville Brewing Company, or for a sweet treat stop into the new Von Chocolate & Gelato.

Blairsville is also home to a growing collection of wineries, vineyards, breweries, and distilleries that showcase the region's flavors and Appalachian heritage. Sip award-winning wines at Paradise Hills Winery, Resort & Spa, Living Water Winery & Vineyard, Odom Springs Vineyards, and Redtail Mountain Vineyard, each offering scenic mountain views and unique tasting experiences.

Visitors can choose from cozy cottages, mountain cabins, or downtown apartments—perfect for a weekend getaway or a week-long adventure.

Bryson City, NC

Fall is calling in Bryson City, N. C. where the Great Smoky Mountains put on a spectacular show from late September through early November, thanks to the area’s dramatic elevation changes that create weeks of vibrant crimson, amber and gold foliage.

Visitors can take in the colors aboard the Great Smoky Mountains Railroad, drive scenic stretches of the Blue Ridge Parkway or Newfound Gap Road, or hike through colorful forests and waterfalls in Deep Creek. Beyond the foliage, Bryson City offers the perfect fall getaway with downtown boutiques and galleries, world-class fly-fishing, local craft beer, cozy mountain cabins and plenty of opportunities for a romantic weekend, family escape or scenic road trip.