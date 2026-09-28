Day Tripping: Cullman's Oktoberfest Celebrates Traditions, Music And Fun

One of North Alabama’s largest and most anticipated events returns to downtown Cullman, Ala., the first weekend in October, celebrating the city’s German heritage with four days of food, music, family fun and culture.

Now in its 44th year, Cullman Oktoberfest, scheduled for October 1-4, is expanding to include Sunday festivities, giving visitors an extra day to enjoy all things German.

Recognized as one of North Alabama’s signature cultural events, Oktoberfest in Cullman pays homage to the city’s deep German roots, dating back to its founding by Colonel Johann Gottfried Cullmann in 1873.

From the opening at 4 p.m. on Thursday, October 1 until the closing of the Hofbräuhaus Biergarten at 8 p.m. on Sunday, October 4, attendees can immerse themselves in German culture and traditions.

And, the best part is admission is free.

Opening ceremonies and tapping of the keg kick off the festivities at 6 p.m. on Thursday, October 1. Activities to be held each day include biergartens, games, contests and entertainment for children and four-legged friends, glass blowing workshops, a vendor market featuring artisan crafts and mouth watering treats, live German music and traditional contests such as brat-eating, stein-hoisting (21+) and costume competitions.

Walking tours will also highlight Cullman’s German heritage and additional special programming includes Senior Day (ages 55+) on Friday, October 2, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., and the annual Oktoberfest 5K and 10K on Saturday, October 3, beginning at 8 a.m.

A centerpiece of the festival, the Hofbräuhaus Experience, an experience as close to Munich as one can get without a passport, is a completely covered biergarten serving Hofbräu München beers, Bavarian style servers and non-stop entertainment. Guests may enter with any Hofbräu Stein purchase or a $10 daily cover. For the full experience, visitors can purchase the Ultimate Hofbräuhaus Experience, a four-day package that includes commemorative steins, food and drink tokens, and access for the entire weekend.

The Goat Island and Ethos Biergarten will bring together Cullman’s two local breweries under one large, covered pavilion, serving up their signature craft beers alongside live entertainment throughout the weekend. This Biergarten is free to enter and open daily.

Festivalgoers can also experience a true taste of Bavarian tradition at the Weihenstephan Biergarten, featuring selections from the world’s oldest brewery. A new featured German beer, Bitburger, will also join the festivities. Founded in 1817 in the southern Eifel Mountains, Bitburger holds a unique place in German and global beer culture and has been Germany’s No. 1 draft pilsner brand for more than 40 years.

Two world-renown Oktoberfest bands, Manuela Horn & The Brew Crew and The Bräts, are set to make an appearance. International entertainer Manuela Horn & The Brew Crew brings the heart of Bavaria to Cullman with an unforgettable blend of music, comedy and audience participation. The Bräts, known for their high-energy performances, combine upbeat polkas, crowd favorites in polka style and lively entertainment to create the perfect Oktoberfest atmosphere.

Oktoberfest will have a large, expanded kids carnival zone with more rides than ever. Crowd favorites the 105-foot Ferris wheel and double decker carousel return along with the Volkswagen Car Show, showcasing top classic VW models from across the Southeast.

Festival hours are:

Thursday, October 1 | 4 p.m. – 10 p.m.

Friday, October 2 | 10 a.m. – 11 p.m.

Saturday, October 3 | 10 a.m. – 11 p.m.

Sunday, October 4 | 12 p.m. – 8 p.m.

Cullman Oktoberfest activities take place in the warehouse district along 1st Avenue in the heart of downtown Cullman. Admission is free.

For more information, including a daily schedule of events, visit cullmanoktoberfestival.com.