Day Tripping: Exploring The Bustling Family-Friendly Mountain City Of Pigeon Forge

Nestled in the foothills of the Great Smoky Mountains, Pigeon Forge is a high-energy, family-oriented mountain town. Situated in Sevier County, Pigeon Forge is also the gateway between the Great Smoky Mountains National Park and the rest of East Tennessee. It is known for its mix of stunningly beautiful nature, action-packed attractions, and a 5-mile neon-lit strip that is the backbone of the city, stretching along the main parkway.

Located directly between Gatlinburg and Sevierville, Pigeon Forge has occupied a major space in the tourist world for decades, drawing roughly 11 million visitors annually, with a massive tourist economy that sees people flocking to the mountain town to enjoy attractions like Dollywood, The Island, fascinating dinner shows such as Dolly Parton’s Stampede, thrilling alpine coasters, arcade games, mini golf, and niche museums like The Titanic or the upside-down WonderWorks building.

At the intersection of all the attractions are a host of tasty eateries, quaint little shops, and unique hotel stays, coupled with some of the more breathtaking views and nature trails the Southeast has to offer, all within a short drive.

While I have been many times in my childhood, and have special memories of the tourist mecca, I had yet to experience Pigeon Forge as an adult properly, and I had the opportunity this past weekend to make the scenic, two and a half hour road trip down from Chattanooga to take in all that the vibrant town has to offer.

I stayed at an Airbnb on Friday night in Sevierville before heading into Pigeon Forge, so I could wake up bright and early and prepare hot coffee for the next morning’s adventure. I decided to book what ended up becoming one of the main highlights of the two-day trip, a three-hour Pink Jeep tour of the Roaring Fork Motor Nature Trail, which departed the Pink Jeep tour lot in Pigeon Forge at 9 a.m. sharp.

As you leave Pigeon Forge via Pink Jeep, the 5.5-mile one-way scenic loop road, located in the Great Smoky Mountains National Park, begins to meander through stunning creeks, streams, and foliage, with crisp mountain air blowing the wind in your hair.

The guide, Ashley, was professional, kind, and extremely knowledgeable. We were told about so much of the history of Pigeon Forge, including how it got part of its name from the Little Pigeon River, where passenger pigeons, now extinct, would gather around the tree-lined banks of the river. We also learned that the park is the most visited national park in the U.S., second only to Yellowstone, that there are over 22,000 species in the park, and, oddly enough, that it is the Salamander capital of the world.

We had multiple stops on the Pink Jeep tour to use the restroom, explore quaint antique stores and gem mining shops, as well as grab a snack or a drink. We also found our way into several old cabins and learned a lot about the history of the settlers in the area. This is a must-do if you want to explore nature and experience the fall temperatures and views. Oh yeah, and if you really want to see a black bear, the only native bear to the Great Smokies, you likely will. I saw a momma black bear within ten minutes of our first drive, and it was breathtaking.

After the Pink Jeep tour, I made my way for an early check-in at my hotel, The Wayback Inn, which contains one of the town's best restaurants, The Paloma Scratch Kitchen, a stunning fenced-in outdoor pool area chock-full of games, and even a hip Airstream bar. After checking in, I took a leisurely dip in the pool and the hot tub, and then it was time to explore and grab some late lunch.