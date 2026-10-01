Day Tripping: Exploring The Bustling Family-Friendly Mountain City Of Pigeon Forge

Nestled in the foothills of the Great Smoky Mountains, Pigeon Forge is a high-energy, family-oriented mountain town. Situated in Sevier County, Pigeon Forge is also the gateway between the Great Smoky Mountains National Park and the rest of East Tennessee. It is known for its mix of stunningly beautiful nature, action-packed attractions, and a 5-mile neon-lit strip that is the backbone of the city, stretching along the main parkway.
Located directly between Gatlinburg and Sevierville, Pigeon Forge has occupied a major space in the tourist world for decades, drawing roughly 11 million visitors annually, with a massive tourist economy that sees people flocking to the mountain town to enjoy attractions like Dollywood, The Island, fascinating dinner shows such as Dolly Parton’s Stampede, thrilling alpine coasters, arcade games, mini golf, and niche museums like The Titanic or the upside-down WonderWorks building.
At the intersection of all the attractions are a host of tasty eateries, quaint little shops, and unique hotel stays, coupled with some of the more breathtaking views and nature trails the Southeast has to offer, all within a short drive.
While I have been many times in my childhood, and have special memories of the tourist mecca, I had yet to experience Pigeon Forge as an adult properly, and I had the opportunity this past weekend to make the scenic, two and a half hour road trip down from Chattanooga to take in all that the vibrant town has to offer.
I stayed at an Airbnb on Friday night in Sevierville before heading into Pigeon Forge, so I could wake up bright and early and prepare hot coffee for the next morning’s adventure. I decided to book what ended up becoming one of the main highlights of the two-day trip, a three-hour Pink Jeep tour of the Roaring Fork Motor Nature Trail, which departed the Pink Jeep tour lot in Pigeon Forge at 9 a.m. sharp.
As you leave Pigeon Forge via Pink Jeep, the 5.5-mile one-way scenic loop road, located in the Great Smoky Mountains National Park, begins to meander through stunning creeks, streams, and foliage, with crisp mountain air blowing the wind in your hair.
The guide, Ashley, was professional, kind, and extremely knowledgeable. We were told about so much of the history of Pigeon Forge, including how it got part of its name from the Little Pigeon River, where passenger pigeons, now extinct, would gather around the tree-lined banks of the river. We also learned that the park is the most visited national park in the U.S., second only to Yellowstone, that there are over 22,000 species in the park, and, oddly enough, that it is the Salamander capital of the world.
We had multiple stops on the Pink Jeep tour to use the restroom, explore quaint antique stores and gem mining shops, as well as grab a snack or a drink. We also found our way into several old cabins and learned a lot about the history of the settlers in the area. This is a must-do if you want to explore nature and experience the fall temperatures and views. Oh yeah, and if you really want to see a black bear, the only native bear to the Great Smokies, you likely will. I saw a momma black bear within ten minutes of our first drive, and it was breathtaking.
After the Pink Jeep tour, I made my way for an early check-in at my hotel, The Wayback Inn, which contains one of the town's best restaurants, The Paloma Scratch Kitchen, a stunning fenced-in outdoor pool area chock-full of games, and even a hip Airstream bar. After checking in, I took a leisurely dip in the pool and the hot tub, and then it was time to explore and grab some late lunch.
Be sure when you go to check out the historic Old Mill Restaurant for breakfast or lunch, as it serves up some of the tastiest Southern comfort country food alongside the banks of a river. They have some incredible corn fritters, and their Southern fried chicken is to die for.
After lunch, and directly across from the Wayback Inn, is the Island at Pigeon Forge, the epicenter for the town, and likely the busiest part of all of Pigeon Forge, especially in the evenings and on a Saturday.
I left the Wayback Inn, conveniently located in the heart of the city while also feeling private and secluded, around 5, walked right across the street to the vibrant, boisterous, and luminous Island at Pigeon Forge, and began to explore the attractions.
While Pigeon Forge is known for Dollywood, I would argue that the Island has some equally incredible views and thrilling attractions. I began with the more peaceful, 200-foot Great Smoky Mountain Wheel, which gives you breathtaking 360 views from way up in the air of the Smokies, and the beautiful Island dancing water fountains, filled with dazzling light displays.
I decided to get a bit more adventurous and rode the 360 Dance Party ride, spinning you upside down on a pendulum at insane speeds. Afterwards, it was time for dinner, and instead of sitting down somewhere, I decided to grab a snack and continue to explore all the Island had to offer, including one of my other highlights from the trip, SkyFly: Soar America, which is an indoor ride that takes you on a time-traveling flight spreading across some of America’s most notable outdoor destinations and historical landmarks.
While the Island was bustling with people, I did not wait long for any ride, and with an unlimited rides wristband, there was no shortage of attractions to explore. There were a host of great shops and places to buy sweet treats, and there was also live music in front of the Old Smoky Moonshine Distillery Barn.
As 11 p.m. approached and the Island started to thin out, I made my way back to my hotel room across the street and tucked in for the night, eager to try The Paloma Scratch Kitchen, known for their breakfast, first thing in the morning.
The following morning, shortly after sunrise, and with a coffee in tow, I made my way down to the Paloma Scratch Kitchen and had one of the best breakfast burritos of my life. The service was impeccable, with lots of how you’ns doing and y’all’s being thrown around, which made me feel right at home. The server’s name was Joelene, and she was as sweet and southern as they come. I ordered a salted maple latte and scarfed down my burrito before heading out to explore the Titanic museum, which is somber, sobering, and one of my favorite museum experiences.
There are replicas of what a first-class room would look like, the iconic grand staircase, and folks even had the opportunity to touch the 28-degree water that the people from the Titanic had to endure, serving as a beautiful and haunting reminder of the lives lost and the stories that lived on.
After the Titanic museum, it was time to play some mini golf and a few arcade games before heading to the final destination on the adventure of a lifetime: the amazing, 8- to 10-minute-long Lost Mine Mountain alpine Coaster, which you control yourself.
Weaving in and out of scenic nature and themed honey bear mining villages, this coaster was one of the final highlights for me, and I think it represents the duality of Pigeon Forge: at once an attraction-themed destination for thrill seekers, all tucked amidst exquisite nature, with the leaves just now changing colors.
After grabbing one last coffee from a local shop, and on the way home, I kept passing barns and signs that read “See Rock City,” gently beckoning me home to Chattanooga after one of the best trips; one where I got to discover the Pigeon Forge I remembered from my childhood as an adult in a completely new way, drifting from quaint shops to alpine coasters, Pink Jeep nature tours to the neon-lit Great Smoky Mountain Wheel, all while enjoying some of the best food, hospitality, and service of my life.
As autumn approaches and peak fall foliage and cooler temperatures rear their head, Pigeon Forge is calling, asking you to accept its mission to have fun and escape to the Great Smokies for an adventure of a lifetime.