Day Tripping: Go Grape Stomping At LaGrange's Nutwood Winery This Weekend

If you ever wanted to live out a scene from, I Love Lucy, the folks at Nutwood Winery invite you to experience the joy of grape stomping in person at their winery. Nutwood Winery is hosting their second annual Soirée du Vin Grape Stomping Festival on Saturday, September 5, and Sunday, September 6, with gates opening at 11 a.m.

Nutwood Winery is a family owned and operated business in LaGrange, GA. They produce small batch wines and other specialty offerings like wine slushies and spirit-infused wines.

Neil and Trish Liechty, their son Silas and daughter Felicity Johnson, who just welcomed her first baby with husband Jeremiah, opened the winery in 2019. They celebrated their seventh anniversary in June. Trish said the idea for the winery was just something that popped up while she and her husband were sitting on the porch having a glass of wine. She said her husband turned to her and said, “Let’s open a winery.”

Hence, Nutwood Winery was born.

Trish and Neil lead the team due to their passion for exceptional cuisine and fine wines. Silas serves as a co-owner and operations manager. Felicity is co-owner and regional manager, and Jeremiah is the head winemaker

Trish said Felicity came up with the idea for the grape stomp recalling the infamous I Love Lucy episode, and the family thought it would be a fun thing to offer on Labor Day weekend for families.

Parking and admission are free.

“We’re able to offer free parking and admission thanks to the support of Kia of LaGrange and SouthState Bank,” Silas said.

If you want to stomp the grapes, the fee is $5 for children (ages 4–12) to $10–$25 for older participants/souvenir packages depending on selection.

“For example, if people want, they can have their grape stomping footprint put on a T-Shirt,” Silas said.

Silas said the grapes are placed in half-barrels, and participants will use their bare feet to stomp the squishy fruits. Guests can also pick Muscadine grapes for free. There will be live music all weekend, with over 20 unique local vendors, raffle giveaways, and available VIP tables.

After stomping the grapes, the family invites you to check out their recently renovated 6,000 square foot tasting room to sample their wines. Your taste buds will be delighted if you dine at their Vineyard Café where everything is made from scratch and inspired by family recipes.

“We plan to have our full menu at the cafe that weekend,” Silas said.

Nutwood Winery produces red and white varietals, Muscadine wines, specialty wines and seasonal offerings produced and bottled on-site.

Enjoy the grape stomping and tour the winery which is now available for private events Monday-Wednesday. They offer an array of catering options, amazing waitstaff, bartenders, and a beautiful atmosphere.

To view their menu and for more information about Nutwood Winery visit their website by clicking on the link below.

If you decide to make the event a weekend getaway, the Hampton Inn LaGrange near Callaway Garden is only 3.4 miles or a 10-minute drive from Nutwood Winery. Other overnight options are situated right off I-85 on LaFayette Parkway, also just a short drive from the winery

Nutwood Winery Annual Soirée du Vin Grape Stomping Festival