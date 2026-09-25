Day Tripping: Guthrie Pumpkins Farm and Corn Maze Ushers In The Fall Season

The Guthrie Pumpkin Farm and Corn Maze has become a staple near the Scenic City for ushering in the fall season with an impressive pumpkin patch experience that takes place on a sprawling, multi-generational farm, featuring over 40 attractions, including a corn maze, petting barn, an obstacle course, flower picking, and much, much more.

The farm, located in Riceville, Tennessee, about 40 minutes from Downtown Chattanooga, was originally purchased in 1989 by Rush and Sandra Guthrie, when they relocated from Bradley County. Their son, Josh Guthrie, grew up on the farm and now works day-to-day with his parents, alongside his wife, Carolyn Guthrie, and their son, Adam Guthrie.

The annual tradition of ushering in the fall season with their pumpkin patch and corn maze experience began in 1999, when the Guthries were looking for a way to diversify their farm operation, and has been going strong for over 25 years now, becoming a staple in Riceville and a hot spot for tourism from the Greater Chattanooga area.

In addition to 40-plus attractions, they will also be offering incredible concessions, such as their signature deep-fried Oreos, funnel cakes, and a host of refreshments and food options. They also offer field trips and group outings at the farm, giving the farm an educational component beyond the standard weekend family getaway.

In speaking with Josh Guthrie, co-owner of Guthrie Pumpkin Farm, about what it means to him to be a part of a multi-generational, family-run farm, he mentioned it being difficult to put into words and that it has been a blessing watching his parents sacrifice, hoping to instill these lessons in the generation to follow.

“Having the opportunity to work with my parents and now my son is a tremendous blessing. I remember my parents starting with a few acres, one tractor, and limited equipment. I grew up watching them sacrifice and work to build a successful farming operation and hope to instill these lessons in the next generation.”

The Guthrie Pumpkin Farm also partners with the Ronald McDonald House Charities of Greater Chattanooga, with their corn maze highlighting the programs of the Ronald McDonald House. Josh went on to discuss what this partnership means to him, with an intention of bringing and keeping families together.

“We are always excited when we can promote a great cause or organization. This year we are partnering with Ronald McDonald House Charities of Greater Chattanooga to collect wish list items. This year our theme is “Fill the Wagon, Fill the Need.”

Our corn maze highlights the many and varied programs of Ronald McDonald House. Additionally, we are asking visitors to bring items from the RMHC wish list to fill the wagon located in the entrance barn. Each Sunday, we will have a drawing and a giveaway for visitors who have provided items for the wagon. Giveaway items include season passes and gift cards. We are also excited to have a special way for school field trips to get involved.”

When asked about the farm turning into an agritourism destination over the decades, and how that affects the farm and its relationship with families, as well as his plans for the future of the farm, he spoke to the significance of educating the public on the importance of agriculture, and that they strive to create a space where folks can unplug from the world and enjoy time together.

As families continue to move into Southeast Tennessee, we see a decrease in the number of farmers and an increase in farmland lost to development. We believe it is important for farmers to educate the public on the importance of agriculture and ag-related industries.

We strive to create a space where families can unplug and spend time together, enjoying the outdoors and each other while learning a little bit about agriculture, whether that be making friends in the animal barn, exploring our theme-based corn maze, learning the lifecycle of a pumpkin in our ed shed, or visiting the pumpkin patch to search through the vines for the perfect pumpkin. We’d love to see our farm continue to host families every fall and look forward to working side by side with the next generation.”

Guthrie Pumpkin Farm and Corn Maze