Day Tripping To North Carolina's Quaint Mountain Town Of Lake Lure

Lake Lure is a small, serene mountain town tucked away in the foothills of the Blue Ridge Mountains and, as I came to find out, is approaching its 100th anniversary as a town in 2027.

Situated in the hickory nut gorge in Western North Carolina, Lake Lure is known for its combination of incredible mountain scenery, outdoor recreational activities, and its connection to one of the most iconic films of the eighties, Dirty Dancing.

Lake Lure is also home to incredible memories for my family and me, and so many others, as it is the perfect day trip and getaway for any season, but especially for fall. The foliage peaks in late October, and as the leaves all change from green to red, yellow, and brown, the vibrant mountain town comes alive.

My entire extended family met up in Lake Lure this past weekend for one of the best trips of our lives, taking in the incredible scenery, tasty food, and making memories that will last a lifetime. Home to the legendary Chimney Rock State Park, Rumbling Bald Mountain Peak, and the Lake Lure Flowering Bridge, the Jewel of the Mountains offers no shortage of awe-inspiring nature to explore.

More recently, though, in 2024, the town was hit hard by Hurricane Helene, where catastrophic flooding and destruction devastated the entire community, with neighboring towns like Chimney Rock and Bat Cave being hit hard, too. The rainfall and flooding carried trees and debris into the lake, impacting the local economy, with the lake being central to its identity.

The impact resulted in multiple businesses being shut down, along with the local infrastructure and roads. After an extensive and exhaustive cleanup that took a village, Lake Lure was able to reopen to the public in May of this year, welcoming back visitors and rebuilding its tourist economy after nearly two years of cleanup.

When my family and I weren’t in our picturesque lakeside Airbnb, Blue Moon Cottage, we spent time scoping out shops and restaurants, where they have signs showing how high the water level was, roughly six to eight feet above where it normally is, serving as reminders of how far they have come and how extensive the damage was.

However, Lake Lure has rebounded big time from Hurricane Helene, and it felt like it always does when my family and I vacation there: peaceful, nostalgic, and full of moments where we point at something and wonder if Patrick Swayze or Jennifer Grey filmed part of the 1987 film Dirty Dancing there.

Luckily for us, they filmed at multiple locations across the quaint mountain town, with both Grey and Swayze actually staying at the 1927 Lake Lure Inn and Spa during their time there filming. The historic Inn and Spa, created the same year the town was incorporated in 1927, is one of the key places to visit when in town.

The inn has hosted famous visitors throughout its history, including President Franklin D. Roosevelt, who stopped by for a quick lunch in 1936. It is also home to two themed cabins, one entitled “Baby’s Bungalow,” referencing the iconic line from the film, “Nobody puts Baby in a corner,” and the other, entitled “Johnny’s Cabin.” While none of Dirty Dancing was filmed at the Inn and Spa, it is still one of the best places to stay and features incredible views of the surrounding mountain ranges and lake.

Other notable places where Dirty Dancing was filmed are Firefly Cove, a private neighborhood featuring the stone steps where Baby carries the watermelon, Bald Mountain Golf Course, and Camp Chimney Rock, which was used as the fictional staff headquarters. While the movie is set in the Catskills, much of it was shot in Lake Lure, and the town not only embraces that; it has become an integral part of its identity.