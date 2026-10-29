Hitching A Ride On The Tennessee Valley Railroads' Scenic Hiwassee Loop Train

Departing from Delano, Tennessee, the Tennessee Valley Railroad Museum's picturesque Hiwassee Loop train ride is a 50-mile round-trip experience lasting roughly four hours and thirty minutes, meandering into the lower Hiwassee River Gorge through mountain slopes and stunningly beautiful historic bridges before ultimately reaching the rare Hiwassee Loop by Farner, Tennessee, where the track spirals and climbs over itself.

As one of the Southeast's most scenic rail excursions, the Hiwassee Loop was completed in 1898 near Bald Mountain, connecting multiple regions, while also functioning as a way of improving the railroad's ability to climb the mountains and the steep Appalachian terrain, replacing switchbacks, cutting trains’ travel time by roughly two hours.

In 2001, freight service on the train ended after mining in the Copperhill area came to an end. Now, in 2026, the historic rail line is operated by the Tennessee Valley Railroad Museum for scenic excursions and train rides. Folks are able to kick back and relax while enjoying the awe-inspiring nature surrounding them while traveling aboard restored vintage train cars with expansive, panoramic views.

I got the opportunity to take a ride on the historic Hiwassee Loop train in the premium 1877 Dome Quad car, and I’d argue that in peak fall, immersed in foliage and with the leaves slowly drifting down, this is one of the most serene and breathtaking experiences you can have if you’re someone who loves autumn scenery, especially during peak foliage.

As the yellow and crimson leaves slowly tumble down off the trees above, the journey begins along the banks of the river in the Cherokee National Forest before ultimately climbing the mountainside far above the river at the famous Great Hiwassee Loop near Farner. The ride is continuous with no layovers, and the conductor narrating is as charming and southern as an individual can get.

The 1877 Dome Quad car was also the perfect way to experience the scenic ride, with an incredible, elevated view of the surrounding mountains, rivers, and forested canopy dapple. And as I later found out, 1877 has nothing to do with the year the train was created but is instead the train car's identification number.

Not only is the Hiwassee Loop train ride one of the more unique and breathtaking travel experiences in the entire Southeast, it is also an engineering marvel and a driving force of tourism in a lesser-known pocket of East Tennessee, serving to highlight the broader appeal of visiting towns and communities surrounding the greater Chattanooga area.

In speaking with Penelope Soule Gault, Director of Communications and Marketing at the Tennessee Valley Railroad Museum, she discussed the impact that the TVRM and the Hiwassee Loop Train Ride have had on the surrounding area.

“One of the very few functioning vintage railroads in the U.S., TVRM brings rail fans and tourists alike to Chattanooga and its surrounding areas. Passengers on our longer rides have the opportunity to spend time in the small, charming towns of Chickamauga, GA, Summerville, GA, or Copper Hill, TN, bringing business and economic growth to lesser-known cities in the area.”

Penelope went on to detail what exactly makes the Tennessee Valley Railroad Museum and the Hiwassee Loop train ride such an attraction for folks, suggesting that it transports people back in time to a simpler era, when things were slowed down, and the journey was just as important as the destination. I think that her sentiment beautifully summarizes what the scenic train ride does for so many, yearning for a simpler time.

“People are drawn to train travel for the glimpse into the past, stepping into a simpler time where travel was less rushed and more peaceful, and where the journey was truly just as important as the destination. Guests walk away from their experiences having spent quality time with those around them and experienced the peace of transportation for enjoyment only, without the hustle and bustle of modern destination-oriented transit.”

For those looking to take a step back in time while experiencing steep rocky slope formations, wooded hillsides, meandering creeks, rivers, and stunning historic railroad bridges, all while sipping on coffee and a few light snacks, the Hiwassee Loop train ride by the Tennessee Valley Railroad Museum in Delano is the perfect attraction for you.

Hiwassee Loop Train Ride - Tennessee Valley Railroad Museum