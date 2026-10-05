Nearly Half Of Tennesseans Delay Booking Holiday Travel, End Up Paying More

AAA says now is the time for travelers to begin planning their Thanksgiving, Christmas and New Year's vacations.
According to a new AAA travel survey, over one in five Tennesseans begin planning holiday trips during September and October, while only 8% wait until November or December.
For many travelers, cost is driving those decisions. The survey found that budget concerns (48%) and waiting for lower prices (36%) are the leading reasons travelers delay booking trips. Yet that strategy often backfires. Nearly half (47%) of residents said they delayed booking a trip and later paid more than they would have if they booked earlier. Fifteen percent paid significantly more, while 32% paid somewhat more.
"Many travelers are hoping to find a better deal by waiting," said AAA's Megan Cooper. "Unfortunately, our survey shows that strategy doesn't always pay off. Travelers don't need to book the first itinerary they find, but this is a good time to start researching options, comparing prices and making decisions before choices become more limited."
The survey also found that staying within budget and finding the best price are travelers' biggest sources of planning stress. Overspending is the most common travel-planning regret, followed by waiting too long to book.
Why Do Travelers Wait to Book Trips?
- 48% cite budget concerns
- 36% are waiting for lower prices
- 24% are waiting for family or friends to commit
- 22% cite concerns about weather or travel disruptions
What Are the Benefits of Booking Holiday Travel Early?
Starting early gives travelers:
- More flight options
- Greater hotel availability
- More vacation package choices
- More flexibility if plans change
- More time to compare destinations and pricing
- The ability to optimize complicated vacation
Letting a Travel Advisor know your vacation interests early, will allow them to watch for deals and available options, that travelers don’t see otherwise. Travelers considering international vacations or multi-country itineraries may also benefit from professional travel planning assistance. According to the survey, those are the types of trips most likely to prompt travelers to work with a travel advisor.
How can Travelers Save Money on Holiday Travel?
Travelers looking to stretch their budgets may also benefit from avoiding peak holiday travel periods. Among travelers who prefer taking holiday vacations before or after the actual holiday week:
- 52% cite fewer crowds
- 46% cite lower prices
- 37% cite more flexibility
What are the Best Holiday Travel Planning Tips?
- Establish a budget before booking
- Compare multiple travel dates
- Consider traveling before or after peak holiday weeks
- Set price alerts and monitor fare changes
- Book once the itinerary aligns with your budget and priorities