Nearly Half Of Tennesseans Delay Booking Holiday Travel, End Up Paying More

AAA says now is the time for travelers to begin planning their Thanksgiving, Christmas and New Year's vacations.

According to a new AAA travel survey, over one in five Tennesseans begin planning holiday trips during September and October, while only 8% wait until November or December.

For many travelers, cost is driving those decisions. The survey found that budget concerns (48%) and waiting for lower prices (36%) are the leading reasons travelers delay booking trips. Yet that strategy often backfires. Nearly half (47%) of residents said they delayed booking a trip and later paid more than they would have if they booked earlier. Fifteen percent paid significantly more, while 32% paid somewhat more.

"Many travelers are hoping to find a better deal by waiting," said AAA's Megan Cooper. "Unfortunately, our survey shows that strategy doesn't always pay off. Travelers don't need to book the first itinerary they find, but this is a good time to start researching options, comparing prices and making decisions before choices become more limited."

The survey also found that staying within budget and finding the best price are travelers' biggest sources of planning stress. Overspending is the most common travel-planning regret, followed by waiting too long to book.

Why Do Travelers Wait to Book Trips?

48% cite budget concerns

36% are waiting for lower prices

24% are waiting for family or friends to commit

22% cite concerns about weather or travel disruptions

What Are the Benefits of Booking Holiday Travel Early?

Starting early gives travelers:

More flight options

Greater hotel availability

More vacation package choices

More flexibility if plans change

More time to compare destinations and pricing

The ability to optimize complicated vacation

Letting a Travel Advisor know your vacation interests early, will allow them to watch for deals and available options, that travelers don’t see otherwise. Travelers considering international vacations or multi-country itineraries may also benefit from professional travel planning assistance. According to the survey, those are the types of trips most likely to prompt travelers to work with a travel advisor.

How can Travelers Save Money on Holiday Travel?

Travelers looking to stretch their budgets may also benefit from avoiding peak holiday travel periods. Among travelers who prefer taking holiday vacations before or after the actual holiday week:

52% cite fewer crowds

46% cite lower prices

37% cite more flexibility

What are the Best Holiday Travel Planning Tips?