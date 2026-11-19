There is so much to see during the holiday season. Every inch of the Scenic City is transformed, illustrating the winter wonderland that encompasses Christmas.

But if you’re looking for other places to enjoy the holiday spirit, there are several places within a two-hour drive.

Dahlonega GA (2 hours)

Imagine traveling back in time to a magical, picture-perfect Christmas town where anything is possible. This place exists and you can find it in Dahlonega, Georgia.

While the small mountain town of Dahlonega is special year-round, it literally twinkles from the day after Thanksgiving through early January. Their month-long Old Fashioned Christmas celebration includes a jam-packed holiday schedule of festive activities, magical events and show stopping decorations.

The season kicks off with a lighting of the majestic tree on the square that draws thousands for the ceremony, held the day after Thanksgiving. Then, the entire historic downtown square area transforms into a winter wonderland complete with fun for all ages. The town is so festive that it has hosted production on both Hallmark (2) and Lifetime (1) movies.

The community and guests alike can deck the halls with seasonal merriment that includes bright twinkling lights throughout the square and decorated storefronts, horse drawn carriage rides through the square, weekends visits with Santa, strolling holiday carolers, special themed productions coming to life on stage at the Holly Theater, Narnia themed holiday tea seatings at Waffles English Tea Room, a festival of trees where local businesses decorate with flair, an annual Christmas Market on Candy Can Lane with unique finds for shoppers, a live nativity and a home-town parade.

Learn more at www.christmasindahlonega.com.

Brookhaven, GA (2 hours)

This year, Brookhaven, Georgia, is bringing the charm of a Hallmark movie Christmas to life within metro Atlanta with twinkling lights, festive markets, visits from Santa and plenty of opportunities to make holiday memories.

Here all the ways visitors and locals alike can experience a Hallmark-worthy holiday in Brookhaven this season: