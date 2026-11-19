There is so much to see during the holiday season. Every inch of the Scenic City is transformed, illustrating the winter wonderland that encompasses Christmas.
But if you’re looking for other places to enjoy the holiday spirit, there are several places within a two-hour drive.
Dahlonega GA (2 hours)
Imagine traveling back in time to a magical, picture-perfect Christmas town where anything is possible. This place exists and you can find it in Dahlonega, Georgia.
While the small mountain town of Dahlonega is special year-round, it literally twinkles from the day after Thanksgiving through early January. Their month-long Old Fashioned Christmas celebration includes a jam-packed holiday schedule of festive activities, magical events and show stopping decorations.
The season kicks off with a lighting of the majestic tree on the square that draws thousands for the ceremony, held the day after Thanksgiving. Then, the entire historic downtown square area transforms into a winter wonderland complete with fun for all ages. The town is so festive that it has hosted production on both Hallmark (2) and Lifetime (1) movies.
The community and guests alike can deck the halls with seasonal merriment that includes bright twinkling lights throughout the square and decorated storefronts, horse drawn carriage rides through the square, weekends visits with Santa, strolling holiday carolers, special themed productions coming to life on stage at the Holly Theater, Narnia themed holiday tea seatings at Waffles English Tea Room, a festival of trees where local businesses decorate with flair, an annual Christmas Market on Candy Can Lane with unique finds for shoppers, a live nativity and a home-town parade.
Learn more at www.christmasindahlonega.com.
Brookhaven, GA (2 hours)
This year, Brookhaven, Georgia, is bringing the charm of a Hallmark movie Christmas to life within metro Atlanta with twinkling lights, festive markets, visits from Santa and plenty of opportunities to make holiday memories.
Here all the ways visitors and locals alike can experience a Hallmark-worthy holiday in Brookhaven this season:
- Brookhaven Tinsel Trail: Making its debut this year, Brookhaven's inaugural Tinsel Trail will transform Brookhaven Park into a festive wonderland filled with Christmas trees decorated by local residents, businesses and community organizations.
- Light Up Brookhaven | December 3: Kick off the holiday season with one of Brookhaven's most beloved celebrations, featuring Santa's grand arrival by helicopter! Families can enjoy photos with Santa, train rides, inflatables, a petting zoo, holiday crafts and more.
- Holiday Farmers Market | December 5–6: Get into the holiday shopping spirit at Brookhaven City Centre as the Brookhaven Farmers Market hosts its annual Christmas Market, offering a festive opportunity to shop and celebrate the season.
- Pictures with Santa at Brookhaven City Centre | Beginning December 5: Make a little holiday magic with a visit to Santa at Brookhaven City Centre! Families can stop by for festive photos and a chance for little ones to share their Christmas wishes, with no reservations required.
- Dresden District Jingle & Mingle | December 12: Brookhaven's Dresden District gets into the holiday spirit with a festive neighborhood celebration featuring live music, local performances, seasonal treats and special promotions from participating businesses. It's the perfect opportunity to shop local while enjoying the sights and sounds of the season.
- A Merry Makers Market | Town Brookhaven: Check off your holiday gift list at this festive makers market featuring local artwork, handcrafted gifts, vintage treasures and more. Shoppers can browse unique finds while soaking up the holiday atmosphere at Town Brookhaven.
- Holidays in the 'Haven | December 19–January 4: Brookhaven Park transforms into a winter wonderland complete with Rudolph's Rink for outdoor ice skating, Santa's Village with holiday crafts, Festive Food Lane and Grinch Games. This multi-day celebration brings a little North Pole magic to metro Atlanta with activities for the whole family.
Bryson City, NC (2 hours)
Nestled in the heart of the Great Smoky Mountains, Bryson City is a charming mountain town that feels especially magical during the holiday season. Downtown's small-town atmosphere, locally owned shops, cozy restaurants and festive decorations create the perfect backdrop for a holiday getaway.
Visitors can enjoy the beauty of the surrounding mountains, explore the shops and galleries along Main Street, and take in the crisp mountain air while experiencing the warmth and hospitality that make this Western North Carolina destination so inviting.
One of Bryson City's most beloved holiday traditions is the Great Smoky Mountains Railroad Polar Express Train Ride, which brings the classic Christmas story to life with a magical journey to the North Pole. Families can enjoy hot chocolate, cookies, Christmas carols and a special visit from Santa aboard the festive train. And downtown, storefronts are decked out with twinkling lights, wreaths and festive window displays, while the annual community tree lighting brings families together for a live nativity, carolers and plenty of holiday cheer.
A towering Christmas tree outside the Visitor Center serves as a favorite gathering spot, where children can write letters to Santa and enjoy complimentary hot cocoa and cookies. Families can also lace up their skates at the outdoor ice rink across from the train depot or take in millions of dazzling displays at the Smoky Mountain Christmas Light Spectacular.
For another memorable experience, Darnell Farms offers Christmas hayrides through a glowing holiday display, where every Christmas tree even has its own name. Add in sweeping views of the Great Smoky Mountains, perhaps with a dusting of snow, and Bryson City delivers a picture-perfect Christmas getaway filled with festive traditions, family fun and mountain charm.
Learn more at www.explorebrysoncity.com.
Blairsville, GA (2 hours)
The holidays are a magical time in Blairsville, where small town charm meets festive mountain traditions. From twinkling lights and decorated trees to holiday markets, Christmas parades and visits with Santa, there are plenty of ways to get into the holiday spirit.
Browse locally owned shops for one-of-a-kind gifts, enjoy seasonal treats and discover the talented local makers and artisans who make shopping in Blairsville special. Add in a growing culinary scene featuring local favorites and farm-to-table dining, and you'll find plenty of reasons to spend the day or weekend.
The holiday season is also the perfect excuse for a winter getaway to the North Georgia Mountains. Imagine crisp mountain air, a crackling fireplace and a cozy cabin or cottage tucked away in the woods. Visitors can spend their days exploring downtown Blairsville, enjoying holiday festivities and savoring the area's local flavors before settling in for a relaxing evening.
Whether it's a family trip filled with holiday traditions or a weekend escape for two, Blairsville offers a charming setting to slow down, celebrate and make memories this season.
Learn more at Blairsville Union County Chamber of Commerce