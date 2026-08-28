With Autumn Approaching, It's A Perfect Time To Visit Georgia's "Strange LaGrange"

As autumn approaches in West Georgia, Downtown LaGrange takes on a mysterious air with the return of Strange LaGrange, a seasonal walking tour that blends local history, unexplained legends and forgotten folklore.

Beginning Friday, September 4, the guided tours will be offered on Friday evenings throughout the fall, inviting visitors and locals to step beyond the familiar and explore the stranger side of LaGrange’s past. The annual tours conclude on November 27.

Led by historian and researcher Lewis Powell of the Troup County Archives, the approximately 90-minute walking tour begins outside Legacy Museum on Main at 136 Main Street in Downtown LaGrange. The route continues through Downtown LaGrange, where fact and folklore come together at historic sites throughout the city.

Guests will hear stories of unexplained events, curious happenings and little-known tales that have become part of local history, while gaining a deeper understanding of the people and places that have shaped LaGrange.

Strange LaGrange combines spirited storytelling with historical context, making it an experience for both history enthusiasts and those who enjoy a good ghost story. Along the route, guests encounter places where the city’s history takes some unexpected turns, from stories surrounding the former county jail that now houses the LaGrange Art Museum to reports of unexplained activity at City Hall.

Strange LaGrange leaves participants to decide for themselves where history ends and mystery begins. With its combination of history, storytelling and a little mystery, Strange LaGrange offers a memorable way to experience LaGrange this fall.

Strange LaGrange is a family-friendly event. Comfortable walking shoes are recommended, and guests are encouraged to bring water. Tours are held rain or shine unless severe weather requires cancellation. General admission tickets are $15 and may be purchased at Eventbrite.

Before or after the tour, visitors can continue exploring Downtown LaGrange’s locally owned restaurants and retail establishments or extend their stay with accommodations in the heart of downtown.

Located an hour south of Atlanta, the city of LaGrange’s Southern charm, rich history and sunny green spaces make this West Central Georgia community shine. A lovely downtown area is filled with unique shops and restaurants all within an easy walk from each other, making for a perfect easygoing weekend escape for families, couples or the solo traveler.

Enjoy the city’s easygoing spirit while exploring musical venues, art museums, vintage boutiques, storied landmarks, restaurants and more, all connected by the Thread, a lush greenway for biking, walking and running. For more information, please visit www.visitlagrange.com.