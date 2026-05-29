McKamey Animal Center Is Nearly 220% Over Capacity, Needs Adopters

McKamey Animal Center is experiencing an extreme space crisis and is asking for the public’s help. MAC is no exception, with more than 600 animals on census in a building designed to humanely hold about 275, and dozens more arriving in need of shelter every day.

“We need the public’s help now, more than ever,” said MAC’s Executive Director Inga Fricke. “If you’ve thought about adopting a new pet, now is the time. If you can’t adopt, please consider becoming a temporary foster. Even just sharing our social media posts of adoptable animals can help.”

To make adopting easier, MAC is making all animals free through the end of the month, plus offering other pre-adoption and fostering options for many animals not yet ready for full adoption. In addition, on Saturday at 1 PM, potential adopters are invited to join us for a “behind the scenes” tour of areas not typically open to the public to view the many highly adoptable animals that we simply don’t have room to display on our adoption floor.

MAC also needs assistance from those who find stray pets. More often than not, a stray pet is simply loose, not lost, and likely belongs to a neighbor. Finders can help by holding onto the animal, canvassing the area where they have found the pet, knocking on neighbors' doors, posting on the community's social media pages, and hanging up flyers around the neighborhood. Of course, finders should immediately visit mckameyanimalcenter.org/lost-found-pets/ to report the found pet, and use social media tools to try and find the owner quickly.

McKamey Animal Center opened its doors in 2008 with the mission of Saving Animals, Helping People. MAC’s vision is to eliminate animal overpopulation, cruelty, and neglect by creating a culture of compassionate care, community engagement, and advocacy for animals through programs and education that support people and companion animals. To learn more, please visit www.mckameyanimalcenter.org